Toyota in 2024 – bZ4X EV launching in Malaysia; Yaris Cross, Prius and Hilux Champ pick-up truck too?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / January 3 2024 6:41 pm

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) started 2023 with a bang by launching five GR models simultaneously in February, including the GR Corolla, GR86, Corolla Cross GR Sport, Hilux GR Sport and GR Supra with a six-speed manual.

This was followed by the introduction of fourth-generation Vios in March, the Innova Zenix in June, the Corolla GR Sport in August as well as the fourth-generation Alphard and Vellfire in October. Along the way, the company gave the regular Corolla and Yaris some updates, while also presenting its multi-pathway strategy to achieve carbon neutrality.

While the number of launches has been notable, the biggest news that shook the Malaysian automotive industry came in August 2023 when Sime Darby announced plans to acquire Permodalan Nasional Berhad’s (PNB) 61.18% stake in UMW Holdings, which itself has a 51% stake in UMW Toyota Motor as well as a 38% stake in Perodua.

That deal was completed in December 2023 through Sime Darby’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Sime Darby Enterprise (SDESB). It was also revealed then that Sime Darby has issued a mandatory general offer to acquire all the remaining UMW shares (38.82% stake) not already owned by Sime Darby Enterprise and SDESB, with UMW set to eventually be delisted from the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia.

It’s clear that 2023 was a very busy year for Toyota in Malaysia, so what can we expect in 2024? Here are some potential models.

Toyota Yaris Cross

First revealed for the ASEAN market in Indonesia in May 2023, the Yaris Cross is a B-segment SUV that is positioned above the Raize, which is the sister car to the Perodua Ativa (and Daihatsu Rocky). Since we’re mentioning Perodua, we have to bring up the heavily rumoured and much-anticipated D66B that is reportedly going to be based on the Yaris Cross.

While the Raize isn’t sold here alongside the Ativa, Toyota and Perodua do sell models that are siblings to each other here. More similar ones are the Aruz and Rush, while models that are significantly different (in terms of design but share the same underpinnings) are the Alza and Veloz.

We consider the Yaris Cross to be a model of interest because it can be a more affordable SUV positioned below the Corolla Cross, which currently starts from RM130,400. If the Yaris Cross is priced below this point, it could be an attractive prospect.

At 4,310 mm long, 1,770 mm wide, 1,615 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,620 mm, the Yaris Cross is closer in size of the Honda HR-V and Proton X50. For Toyota customers who find the Corolla Cross a bit too large, the Yaris Cross (potentially) at a lower entry fee would be more appealing.

Toyota bZ4X

Toyota’s first electric vehicle (EV) was previously said to be launched in 2023, but this was later revised to 2024. As we were previously told, on-road testing of the bZ4X has been ongoing since before the middle of 2023 and we even got the chance to bring you a preview of the EV in a walk-around video tour.

On paper, the bZ4X’s 71.4-kWh lithium-ion battery provides a WLTP-rated range of up to 500 km, with power fed to a front-mounted electric motor producing 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 266 Nm of torque.

These figures may or may not be impressive or sufficient for you, but the bZ4X’s albeit late entry into the Malaysian EV party means it will have no shortage of competition. Pricing will be an important factor to sway would-be buyers, so we’ll have to see how much UMWT will push this model. Any guesses?

Toyota Prius

The fifth-generation Prius made its global debut back in November 2022 and made an appearance in Thailand at last year’s Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS). The latter isn’t just for sake of publicity, as reports out of Thailand indicate that the Prius could be launched in the country sometime in 2024 – some claim as soon as the first quarter.

The Prius also has a history in Malaysia, as the third-generation model was sold here back in 2009, with the facelifted version being introduced later in 2012 alongside the Prius c. With Thailand set to welcome the Prius again (there was a whole tax scandal thing years ago that stopped sales since been resolved), bringing the Prius back to Malaysia is possible as a halo hybrid model.

UMWT has said that hybrids are currently the best fit for Malaysia considering the fuel source of our electricity generation and available of charging infrastructure outside city centres, so what better nameplate to bring back than the one that made hybrids mainstream?

Toyota Hilux Champ

On the surface, putting the Hilux Champ on sale here doesn’t seem likely. Launched in Thailand last November, the Hilux Champ is the production version of the IMV 0, a back-to-basics pick-up truck that is meant to be cheap and endlessly configurable.

Available with various powertrains, the Hilux Champ features a modular rear section that allows upfitters to come up with a myriad of potential aftermarket builds. Be it a cargo carrier, an emergency services vehicle, a camper, a mobile café/food truck, an overlander, a race support vehicle and even a mobile electric vehicle (EV) charging station, the Hilux Champ can become it.

Priced from 459,000 to 577,000 baht (RM62k to RM78k) in Thailand, the Hilux Champ is more affordable than the regular, single-cab Hilux by about 100,000 baht (RM13,509). In a country that has a strong love affair with pick-up trucks, providing plenty of cheaper workhorse options makes a lot of sense – Thailand really does have a lot of pick-up truck variants.

In Malaysia, workhorse pick-up trucks are somewhat limited in terms of options and possibly not viewed as a priority. UMWT sells the Hilux Single Cab 2.4 MT 4WD and that’s it, with every other Hilux being a double-cab variant that amps up the “luxury features” to the point they become more profitable lifestyle vehicles. Even so, would Malaysians be interested in a basic truck like this if it’s priced fairly, either for work or daily use? Remember, pick-up trucks are tax free under the ASEAN Free Trade Area agreement.

So, that’s our thoughts on what we can expect from Toyota in 2024. What are you hoping from the brand this year? Share with us in the comments below.

