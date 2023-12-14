Sime Darby completes acquisition of 61.18% stake in UMW – Perodua and Toyota added to SD’s portfolio

Posted in Cars, Local News, Perodua, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / December 14 2023 3:31 pm

It’s now official. In a filing with Bursa Malaysia dated December 13, 2023, Sime Darby announced it has completed the acquisition of Permodalan Nasional’s (PNB) 61.18% stake in UMW Holdings. The deal was completed through Sime Darby’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Sime Darby Enterprise (SDESB), with RM3.574 billion paid for the 61.18% stake.

“Following the completion of the acquisition, SDESB’s shareholding in UMW has increased from nil to 714,813,100 UMW Shares representing approximately 61.18% equity interest in UMW. Accordingly, UMW has become an indirect subsidiary of Sime Darby,” the Bursa filing read.

Also mentioned in the filing is Sime Darby has issued a mandatory general offer to acquire all the remaining UMW shares not already owned by Sime Darby Enterprise and SDESB after the acquisition. The remaining 38.82% stake will be acquired for RM2.27 billion, with Sime Darby planning to eventually delist UMW from the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia.

News of Sime Darby’s acquisition of UMW first surfaced in August this year, with the company saying the move will allow it to scale up and strengthen its presence in the Malaysian automotive sector.

UMW holds a 51% stake in UMW Toyota Motor as well as a 38% stake in Perodua, and both mass-market brands will join Sime Darby’s vast portfolio that already includes BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and Jaguar Land Rover to form Malaysia’s largest auto group.

In a separate Bursa filing, Sime Darby named Mustamir Mohamad as the new president and CEO of UMW Holdings. Mustamir vacates his previous position as Sime Darby’s group CFO to take on the new role and is replaced by Sime Darby’s CFO Muhammad Noor Abd Aziz.

