Motorists to face tougher action for abusing bus lanes

The transport ministry will be more strict in its enforcement of bus lanes in order to ensure the lanes are not exploited by other motorists, transport minister Anthony Loke has said. This is also part of the government’s efforts in ensuring that public transport ridership, especially on bus services are preferred by the people, Bernama has reported the minister as saying.

“My approach has always been the carrot and stick. If the carrot doesn’t entice them, we will use the stick. People prefer not to take buses because there is a possibility that they will be stuck in traffic jams and the frequency is unpredictable. That’s why we are putting a lot of effort into introducing bus lanes,” Loke said.

Average daily bus ridership was 241,000 people last year, and this figure is expected to increase to 285,000 in 2024, the transport minister continued, citing the Prasarana 2023 Performance and Future Plans report.

There are currently two bus lanes in operation; one on Jalan Ampang, and another on Jalan Genting Klang, the transport minister said. “If these two corridors are successful, we are looking at having more,” he continued.

The bus lanes on these two roads are planned to gain permanent expansions, while the transport ministry is also working with local authorities to expand the bus lanes on Jalan Klang Lama, as well as in Penang on Jalan Burma, BFM News reported on its X account.

As for the bus fleet, the transport ministry has set guidelines for Prasarana to only purchase electric buses from 2025 onwards once the last batch of diesel-powered units which have already been ordered, which is in line with the government’s national energy transition roadmap (NETR) initiative, Bernama reported.

The most recent purchase was for a batch of 310 diesel buses, and transport minister Loke has told Prasanra that this will be the last diesel-powered batch. “After that, the procurement of buses [will be aimed at] EV buses,” Loke said.

Mick Chan

Mick Chan

 

Comments

  • Ben Yap on Jan 10, 2024 at 10:04 am

    not everyone likes carrot. must offer musang king or black thorn.

    • Dah Menang Semua on Jan 10, 2024 at 12:23 pm

      Get PDRM help to saman
      Those parking on bus lane
      Especially outside of banks

  • Lance Chau on Jan 10, 2024 at 11:37 am

    What about motorbikes not using their designated lanes?

  • Sarah Vernon on Jan 10, 2024 at 11:45 am

    Motorcyclist tendency to abuse and hogging bus lane; and also bicycle lane, unshamelessly blasting their horn whenever there are cyclist blocking their path.

  • Buslanes? on Jan 10, 2024 at 12:16 pm

    Bus and Taxis then should be on this lane ONLY, and not weave in and out and causes obstruction to vehicles on the normal lanes.

