Mitsubishi Motors opens its first showroom in Nilai, N9

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / January 11 2024 3:58 pm

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) and authorised dealer Ban Lee Heng Motor recently opened the first Mitsubishi Motors 3S centre in Nilai. Located at Lot 27447, Jalan BBN 5/1a, Bandar Nilai Utama, the showroom has a built-up area of 6,400 sq.ft, three service bays and the latest Mitsubishi Motors brand identity.

“In line with Mitsubishi Motors’ business plan and as we progressively work towards introducing new Mitsubishi Motors models in Malaysia, we are continuing to advance our dealer’s network expansion to enhance our customers’ touch points. Through this strategic move, we aim to cover untapped locations and extend our sales and services to meet the growing demands of the Mitsubishi brand,” said MMM CEO Shinya Ikeda.

“Ban Lee Heng Motor has been in the automotive business since 1976, and is very experienced in the industry. We welcome them to the family and we are confident that the new showroom will improve the visibility of Mitsubishi Motors in Nilai to deliver a pleasant ownership experience that goes beyond expectations,” he added.

With this latest addition, there are now 59 Mitsubishi Motors showrooms nationwide.

