Petronas Sepang International Circuit 2024 track rental rates increased by up to 45%, effective April 1

Posted in Local News, Motorsports / By Danny Tan / January 15 2024 11:10 am

Effective April 1, track rental rates for the Petronas Sepang International Circuit will go up by as much as 45%.

Based on the new rate card, day sessions on weekdays will rise from RM55,000 to RM70,000, up 27%, while weekend day rates will be priced at RM80,000, up 32% from RM60,500. The night sessions see a higher jump, from RM55,000 to RM78,000 (+41%) on weekdays and from RM60,500 to RM88,000 (+45%) on weekends.

According to SIC CEO Azhan Shafriman Hanif, the price increase was to ensure that the FIA Grade 1 circuit continues to operate under the highest standards. “As part of SIC’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards in facilities and services, we have announced an adjustment to our track and facility rental pricing which will take effect on 1 April 2024,” he said, reported by NST.

“This decision was vital to uphold the quality of our facilities, enhance services and facilitate ongoing improvements that will contribute to a better customer experience. This advance notice was provided to ensure transparency and allow ample time for all clients and stakeholders to make necessary preparations. Rest assured that we are fully committed to facilitating a smooth transition for our clients and stakeholders,” he added.

It comes as no big surprise that Sepang rental rates have increased. Back in an January 2023, Shafriman called an increase “inevitable” due to higher operations and maintenance costs. Rental rates at the circuit, which announced a naming rights sponsorship deal with Petronas in November 2023, have not been since 2013.

This move will no doubt impact race series and track day organisers, and also the the budgets of corporate clients who hold customer and media events at the circuit. The bulk of SIC’s revenue is from track rental and not high-profile races such as MotoGP or the discontinued Formula 1 Malaysian GP.

