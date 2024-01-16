2024 Lexus RZ 450e F Sport Performance revealed for Japan – aero, suspension upgrades; only 100 units

Posted in Cars, International News, Lexus / By Gerard Lye / January 16 2024 9:59 am

Lexus has announced the new RZ 450e F Sport Performance at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS), which will be limited to just 100 units sold via a lottery system – deliveries will begin in March this year.

Previously previewed by the RZ Sport Concept during the 2023 TAS, the special edition electric vehicle (EV) receives a healthy dose of sportiness with the help of aerobatics pilot Yoshihide Muroya as well as racing driver Masahiro Sasaki.

The result is 17 different aero parts being added to the RZ, including a carbon-fibre wing and carbon turning vane that the company says is inspired by what you find on an aircraft. Along with the dual rear spoilers and other parts, downforce is increased for improved aerodynamic performance.

Other tweaks include specially tuned coil springs and dampers, while new 21-inch aluminium wheels have also been installed. With the aero kit and suspension mods, this RZ is longer overall by 55 mm, wider by 70 mm and has a lower height of 10 mm. The front and rear tracks have also gone up by 50 and 40 mm respectively when compared to a normal RZ.

As for aesthetic changes, the limited-run EV gets a Hakugin paint finish with contrast accents in blue and black. Inside, the interior remains largely the same as a regular RZ aside from the addition of blue trim, an F Sport steering wheel and seats upholstered in Ultrasuede with blue contrast stitching.

If you’re hoping for the powertrain to provide higher outputs, sorry. Despite the ‘F Sport Performance’ in its name, the special edition RZ retains the same 71.4-kWh lithium-ion battery powering two electric motors – one for each axle. The front motor is rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 266 Nm of torque, while the rear provides 109 PS (107 hp or 80 kW) and 169 Nm for a total system output of 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) and 435 Nm.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.