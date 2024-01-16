Viofo A229 Pro dashcam offers up to 4K+2K+1080p 3 channel recording, dual Starvis 2 sensors, 5 GHz WiFi

Posted in Technology / By /

Viofo A229 Pro dashcam offers up to 4K+2K+1080p 3 channel recording, dual Starvis 2 sensors, 5 GHz WiFi

The Viofo A229 Pro dashcam is now available in Malaysia, featuring dual Starvis 2 sensors and support for up to 3 camera channels (front, rear and interior).

Both the front and rear channels use Starvis 2 sensors – a 4K IMX678 for the front 140 degree camera and a 2K IMX675 sensor for the rear 160 degree camera. The interior 150 degree camera is 1080p and uses a IMX307 sensor. All three cameras support HDR.

The dashcam has an integrated GPS antenna, both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz WiFi support, and uses a capacitor instead of a battery. The spec sheet of this dashcam certainly looks impressive!

The following are the starting prices:

LINK: Viofo A229 Pro (Front+Rear) – RM1,449
LINK: Viofo A229 Pro (Front+Rear+Int) – RM1,599

You can also add on a HK-4 USB-C hardwire kit and a Bluetooth remote which takes the package price up to RM1,654 or RM1,675 respectively for the 3 channel set.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

Learn more:

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Paul Tan

After dabbling for years in the IT industry, Paul Tan initially began this site as a general blog covering various topics of personal interest. With an increasing number of readers paying rapt attention to the motoring stories, one thing led to another and the rest, as they say, is history.

 

Comments

  • ioma on Jan 16, 2024 at 11:54 am

    This brand used to be a typical el-cheapo China brand now is in the region of thousand ringgit due to good reviews. Soon will compete with Nextbase and Thinkware in price.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 