Viofo A229 Pro dashcam offers up to 4K+2K+1080p 3 channel recording, dual Starvis 2 sensors, 5 GHz WiFi

Posted in Technology / By Paul Tan / January 16 2024 11:36 am

The Viofo A229 Pro dashcam is now available in Malaysia, featuring dual Starvis 2 sensors and support for up to 3 camera channels (front, rear and interior).

Both the front and rear channels use Starvis 2 sensors – a 4K IMX678 for the front 140 degree camera and a 2K IMX675 sensor for the rear 160 degree camera. The interior 150 degree camera is 1080p and uses a IMX307 sensor. All three cameras support HDR.

The dashcam has an integrated GPS antenna, both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz WiFi support, and uses a capacitor instead of a battery. The spec sheet of this dashcam certainly looks impressive!

The following are the starting prices:

LINK: Viofo A229 Pro (Front+Rear) – RM1,449

LINK: Viofo A229 Pro (Front+Rear+Int) – RM1,599

You can also add on a HK-4 USB-C hardwire kit and a Bluetooth remote which takes the package price up to RM1,654 or RM1,675 respectively for the 3 channel set.

