2024 Subaru WRX S4 STI Sport# launched in Japan – same power; suspension, design tweaks; 500 units

Posted in Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / January 17 2024 2:44 pm

Even though Subaru has no plans to offer an STI variant of the latest WRX, the company is still happy to apply the ‘Subaru Tecnica International’ branding to its products. The latest was showcased at the recent Tokyo Auto Salon, so say hello to the limited-edition WRX S4 STI Sport# – that symbol is pronounced ‘sharp’.

Based on the existing S4 STI Sport R EX variant, this Japan-only special is limited to just 500 units and will only be offered via a lottery system that is currently ongoing until January 28, 2024. The lucky few that manage to get an allocation will need to fork out 6.237 million yen (about RM199k) inclusive of consumption tax to complete their purchase.

For the money, you’re not getting any more power, with the FA24F 2.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder boxer engine continuing to provide 275 PS (271 hp or 202 kW) and 350 Nm of torque. This is coupled to a CVT that gains a transmission fluid cooler, with drive going to all four wheels via Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system.

You do however get suspension tweaks in the form of a strut bar under the bonnet as well as a stiffening bar at the rear. These work together with the new 19-inch BBS forged alloy wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tyres for better handling dynamics.

As for the rest of the changes, there are Recaro seats on the inside, plenty of Ultrasuede trim and silver accents. Meanwhile, the exterior gets a revised front grille, badges, a lip spoiler, side mirrors and roof antenna that are all finished in black.

