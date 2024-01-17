Hyundai Ioniq 5 N NPX1 Concept at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024 – N Performance parts to go on sale this year

Hyundai has unveiled the Ioniq 5 N NPX1 concept vehicle, one that is based on the production Ioniq 5 N that is itself a high-performance version of the Ioniq 5 EV.

According to Hyundai, the NPX1 previews a host of upgrades that are specific to the Hyundai N range that will be available to purchase from a catalogue of N Performance parts “in the near future”, as the manufacturer plans to offer specialised tuning parts for full-EV Hyundai N models such as the Ioniq 5 N.

Among these are a carbon front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, rear wing spoiler, lightweight hybrid carbon wheels, high-performance brake pads and a lowering spring kit; specific to this concept are Alcantara trim and racing bucket seats.

These will be further developed to reach production in order to go on sale this year. The first model to receive these parts will be the Ioniq 5 N, and availability for other N models will follow.

In addition to parts, Hyundai’s N division is also developing customised software for sound output and vehicle calibration through over-the-air (OTA) software updates, “which will open a completely new category of EV customisation for an exciting future ahead for the tuning community,” said N brand management group VP Joon Park.

Having made its debut last June, the Ioniq 5 N packs a dual-motor AWD powertrain that produces a combined 609 PS and 740 Nm of torque, up from the standard dual-motor Ioniq 5 that outputs 305 PS and 605 Nm. With the N Grin Boost (NGB) engaged, the Ioniq 5 N outputs 650 PS and 770 Nm momentarily, propelling it from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds (3.5 seconds with NGB off), while its top speed is 260 km/h.

GALLERY: 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

