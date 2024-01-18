BYD to invest RM6.1 billion to build EV manufacturing plant in Indonesia; 50 sales outlets by end-2024

Chinese manufacturer BYD plans to invest US$1.3 billion (RM6.13 billion) for the construction of an EV manufacturing plant in Indonesia, Jakarta Globe reported. This manufacturing plant will have a production capacity of 150,000 units, according to the report.

Alongside construction plans for its manufacturing plant in Indonesia, BYD aims to establish up to 50 sales outlets across the country by the end of this year.

“I appreciate BYD’s commitment to launching battery electric vehicles. I hope this can strengthen the era of electric vehicles, an environmentally friendly ecosystem,” Indonesian coordinating minister for economic affairs Airlangga Hartarto was quoted as saying.

The future EV manufacturing plant in Indonesia will be the fifth overseas EV plant for BYD, following Thailand, Uzbekistan, Brazil, and Hungary, reported Car News China.

From July 2023, Indonesian investment minister Bahlil Lahadalia announced that EV manufacturers such as BYD, Wuling Motors and more would establish factories in Indonesia, and its government is considering further incentive – such as abolishing import tariffs and value-added tax – for companies investing in EV manufacturing.

Elswhere in the region, the Chinese EV manufacturer had planned for Thailand to be its production base for right-hand-drive versions of its vehicles, both for local consumption in the country as well as for export to other RHD markets such as Australia and Malaysia.

Being one of two nations – the other being the Philippines – which account for almost half of the world’s nickel reserves, Indonesia is a good choice for makers of EVs and their batteries as nickel is a key raw material used in their manufacture.

  • paanjang16 on Jan 18, 2024 at 7:04 pm

    Ribuan dan Jutaan terima kasih to a 100k policy by a certain minister who is the father of the Thai and Indonesia BEV automotive industry.

    • MB Sanusi on Jan 18, 2024 at 8:02 pm

      BYD Banyak Ya Duit.. RM 6biliyun Datang la Kedah pn ade REE. ada masa sy bgi Karaoke free

  • Nurul Izzah on Jan 18, 2024 at 7:30 pm

    Anwar menang, Indonesia senang

  • Coming soon one usd five ringgit on Jan 18, 2024 at 7:33 pm

    Well done to our neighbour, Thailand. It seems like our corrupt politicians can learn something from them.

  • Ex Anwar Supporter on Jan 18, 2024 at 7:34 pm

    Do you want to know why Thailand got so many investments from EV companies? Because they don’t have PH and formula man.

  • Madani syok sendiri on Jan 18, 2024 at 7:34 pm

    There is no EV manufacturers willing to invest and open factory in Malaysia due to our useless and corrupt government.

  • Ex Rafizi supporter on Jan 18, 2024 at 7:35 pm

    With our corrupt government, we are hopeless. All the promises are lies. Good job Indonesia.

  • kesian on Jan 18, 2024 at 7:40 pm

    hahaha both thai and indonesia also got, malaysia skipped again

  • Comonsense on Jan 18, 2024 at 7:54 pm

    Not the government is useless. Indeed the people of Malaysia is useless. Being simple, choose to work. Can Malaysians work in factory?

