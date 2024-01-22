BYD Dolphin, Atto 3, Seal EVs introduced in Indonesia

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / January 22 2024 1:23 pm

BYD has made its official launch debut in Indonesia and introduced three models simultaneously, namely the Dolphin, Atto 3 and Seal. For now, the company has not provided finalised pricing, but a report by Otodriver indicates the price range of the Dolphin will be between 400-450 million rupiah (RM120k-RM136k), while it is from 500-550 million rupiah for the Atto 3 (RM151k-RM166k).

As for the Seal, its price range is between 700-800 million rupiah (RM211k-RM242k) to compete against the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Malaysia has already welcomed the Dolphin and Atto 3, with the Seal recently open for pre-booking with three variants offered.

Despite the lack of official pricing, BYD did provide full specifications for all variants of the electric vehicles (EVs) that will be offered in Indonesia. For the Dolphin, two options are offered, including the Dynamic Standard Range and Premium Extended Range.

BYD Dolphin brochure (Indonesia market)

Both use a BYD Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, with the one in the former having an energy capacity of 44.9 kWh for up to 410 km of range following the NEDC standard. The entry-level variant’s front electric motor is rated at 95 PS (94 hp or 70 kW) and 180 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 12.3 seconds.

As for the Premium Extended Range, its battery packs 60.48 kWh for up to 490 km of range, while the electric motor provides 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 310 Nm to bring the century sprint time down to seven seconds. The increased battery capacity also sees a higher DC charging capacity of 80 kW compared to the base option’s 60 kW, and both have the same AC charging capacity of 11 kW.

Moving on to the Atto 3, it is again a two-variant line-up, starting with the Standard Range Advanced that has a battery capacity of 49.92 kWh for 410 km of range (NEDC). It is 480 km for the higher-spec Extended Range Superior thanks to its 60.48-kWh battery, which also sees its DC charging rate reach up to 88 kW instead of 70 kW.

BYD Atto 3 brochure (Indonesia market)

Regardless of variant, the Atto 3’s AC charging capacity is 7 kW and the front-mounted electric motor is rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 310 Nm, although the Extended Range Superior is quicker in a 0-100 km/h sprint, taking 7.3 seconds instead of 7.9 seconds.

Lastly, the Seal comes in three variants just like in Malaysia, including the Dynamic, Premium and Performance. The Dynamic is the base option and has a 61.44-kWh battery for 510 km of range (NEDC) as well as a rear-mounted electric motor with 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW).

The Premium gets an upgraded battery with 82.56 kWh for more range at 650 km, along with a more powerful electric motor at the rear with 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) and 360 Nm. This sees a 0-100 km/h time of just 5.9 seconds, which is better than the Dynamic’s 7.5 seconds.

BYD Seal brochure (Indonesia market)

At the top of the heap is the Performance that gets a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup capable of a 0-100 km/h time of just 3.8 seconds. The front motor of the Performance is rated at 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) and 310 Nm, while the one in the rear provides 313 PS (308 hp or 230 kW) and 360 Nm. Together, the total system output is 530 PS (523 hp or 390 kW) and 670 Nm.

All variants of the Seal can handle a max AC input of 7 kW, while the DC charging capacity peaks at 110 kW for the Dynamic, and 150 kW for the Premium and Performance. Active safety features such as adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking are standard for every variant of every BYD EV sold in Indonesia.

BYD’s entry into Indonesia isn’t just limited to product launches, as the carmaker also announced plans to myTukar.