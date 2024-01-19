BYD Seal EV now open for pre-booking in Malaysia – Dynamic, Premium, Performance AWD; RM1,000 fee

Posted in BYD, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / January 19 2024 1:39 pm

After much teasing, the BYD Seal EV is now open for pre-booking in Malaysia. The online booking form prominently mentions that the RM1,000 booking fee factors into the price of the car, unlike Tesla. We’re getting three variants – Dynamic, Premium and Performance – but prices are yet to be announced.

The Seal electric sedan, or four-door coupe as its BYD Malaysia wants it to be known as, starts off with the Dynamic, which has a single motor driving the rear wheels. With 204 PS (150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque, it gets from 0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds. A 61.4 kWh Blade lithium-iron phospate (LFP) battery offers up to 510 km in the NEDC cycle that our local distributor quotes. In the more realistic WLTP, it’s 460 km.

Sitting in the middle is the Premium, which also has a single-motor rear-wheel drive configuration, but with a higher output and battery capacity. Here, the electric motor dishes out 313 PS (230 kW) and 360 Nm, which is good for 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. With a 82.5 kWh LFP battery, the quoted NEDC range is 650 km (570 km WLTP).

The top Seal is the Performance, the only AWD dual-motor variant. Here, a 215 hp/310 Nm front motor combines with the 308 hp/360 Nm rear unit to offer it a total output of 530 PS (390 kW) and 670 Nm, good for 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. It has the same 82.5 kWh battery as the Premium, so some range is sacrificed for the extra performance – 580 km NEDC is quoted (520 km WLTP).

For charging, the Seal in its base Dynamic form supports AC Type 2 charging at up to 7 kW – with 8.6 hours to get the battery from 0-100% – and DC charging (CCS2) at up to 110 kW. Both the Premium and Performance also feature 7 kW AC charging (15.2 hours), but DC charging is uprated to 150 kW, with 37 minutes needed to get the battery from 10% to 80% state of charge.

As for colours, buyers of the entry-level Dynamic get to choose between Cosmos Black and Aurora White, with Atlantis Grey reserved for the top two variants. The Performance gets an exclusive hue in Arctic Blue, which makes up four colour options.

Check out the Seal in our full gallery below.

