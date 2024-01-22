Stellantis unveils STLA Large platform – EV-native architecture for 8 models to be launched until 2026

Posted in Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / January 22 2024 5:09 pm

Automotive group Stellantis has unveiled its STLA Large platform for its future range of large vehicles, which comes from the STLA platform family that was announced in 2021.

Planned for the group’s future range of large vehicles, the STLA Large platform will underpin models that span a vehicle length range of 4,764 mm to 5,126 mm, a width range of 1,897 mm to 2,030 mm, a wheelbase range of 2,870 mm to 3,075 mm, a ground clearance range of 140 mm to 288 mm and a maximum tyre diameter of 32.6 inches or 858 mm, the group stated.

The STLA Large platform is one of four in the family, the others also named by their respective sizes, Small, Medium for unibody construction models, as well as Frame for vehicles of body-on-frame construction for future pick-up trucks and other commercial vehicles in the range.

The Peugeot e-3008 that made its debut last September is a STLA platform product, and being a model that measures 4,540 mm long, 1,890 mm wide with a wheelbase of 2,730 mm, is based on the Medium variant of the platform.

Designed for the aforementioned unibody models, the STLA Large platform is engineered as native battery-electric vehicle platform with the choice of 400-volt or 800-volt electrical architecture, and will accommodate battery packs ranging from 85 kWh to 118 kWh in capacity.

This brings a target of a maximum range of 800 km in sedan form, says Stellantis, and the 800V version of the platform will offer fast charging at up to 4.5 kWh per minute, it added. According to Autocar, this will allow charging rates of up to 270 kW.

The company adds that the “initial generation of propulsion components” can potentially offer 0-100 km/h acceleration times in the two-second range, and thus “outperform any of the existing Hellcat V8” combustion-powered models such as the Challenger SRT and Charger SRT Hellcat, which output 707 hp and 880 Nm from a supercharged 6.2 litre petrol V8 engine.

Speaking of combustion engines, the STLA Large platform will also accommodate hybrid and combustion powertrains, offering customer worldwide a “bridge” in the transition to electric drive, and the platform’s flexibility will take combustion engines in both longitudinal and transverse installations, for RWD, FWD and AWD drivetrain layouts.

Models that will be based on the STLA Large platform are mainly focused on the United States market, though Stellantis tells the publication that several European factories, including the Alfa Romeo plant in Cassino, Italy will be adapted to produce SUVs based on this platform.

These will be from Dodge and Jeep brands, and are understood to be the Charger sedan and Wagoneer S SUV, respectively. The Wagoneer S has been confirmed for global markets, and will likely go on sale in the United Kingdom, according to the report.

