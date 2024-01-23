Gov’t committed to solving KL traffic congestion issue

Traffic congestion in Kuala Lumpur, especially in the city centre, remains a long-standing issue, but the government says it is committed to resolve the matter and is engaging in discussions with stakeholders to seek ways to address the problem.
According to minister in prime minister’s department (Federal Territories), Dr Zaliha Mustafa, solutions are being looked at by the police and the Kuala Lumpur city hall (DBKL). Additionally, a Cabinet committee on traffic congestion has also submitted several suggestions regarding the issue, Bernama reports.
With about 1.3 million to 1.5 million vehicles recorded entering the city daily, she said the issue could be alleviated if more people chose to travel via public transport.
“We find that traffic congestion occurs at peak periods from 6am and during the rush hour home, and we know the sources of traffic congestion here usually involve motorists who commute to work and for other business, so I encourage the public to use public transport to reduce traffic congestion,” she said.
The level of traffic woes motorists face in KL is measurable. Last year, a TomTom Traffic Index report indicated that in 2022, KL drivers spent 159 hours on the road during rush-hour traffic in the city centre, 75 hours of which was due to congestion. It estimated drivers spent RM1,023 on fuel (RM221 due to congestion) and emitted 833 kg of CO2 (180 kg due to congestion).
In May 2022, DBKL said it was conducting a detailed study on how to reduce traffic congestion in KL. The council said that attention would be paid to certain aspects including traffic light coordination and parking management systems, which have disrupted traffic flow.
One solution is to impose vehicle congestion charges, but that is still a long way from becoming a reality, as it has been stated that congestion charges for KL will only be considered after the MRT3’s completion in 2030, with the fee structure for vehicles entering the city to only be looked at when the public transport network system was fully completed
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.
Comments
…, solutions are being looked at by the police and the Kuala Lumpur city hall (DBKL)….
Stop working in silos. DBKL needs to engage all the bordering Selangor local councils too since most of the traffic issues involves them.
True, KL already facing traffic congestion, as usual and Selangor like Subang Jaya, Subang, Petaling and Puchong soon to be number 2 of heavy traffic congestion
Collaborate with the HR Minister to implement a 3-day work-from-home policy. This initiative aims to address the issue seamlessly while contributing to cost savings and environmental conservation. Eateries and shopping malls can leverage ecommerce platforms to market their products online, allowing delivery riders to handle the logistics efficiently.
Just tax the OEM which puts the most cars on the road every month. They should contribute to building roads as well since they caused the congestion and earn the most money.
Congestion happens due to many roads or many vehicles? Find the answer, can solve the issue…
Congestion getting worse. I noticed what contributes to slowness is:
1. Uphill & dark roads – example Salak highway from Midvalley to Cheras
2. Non-synchronous traffic lights
3. Undetected RFID, not enough balance etc
4. Slow to accelerate
5. Cutting queue
6. Play with phone
7. Illegal parking
8. Joint intersection – put barrier to avoid ppl cut lane aggresively
Resolve issues above should ease congestion at least by 20%-40%
By they way, what are they doing from May 2022 till now?
Not only play phone. I saw a lanciao guy read book. Should forced the book into his anus. stayed on right lane… wish his testicles crashed by bookshelf one day.
screw detailed studies and whatnot & just do it la. DBKL employs town planners, no? they cannot figure out how to plan the city better ke? it’s not rocket science; create better pedestrian infrastructure & people will feel more safe & encouraged to walk to bus and train stations
their “commitment” – CoNgESTion ChaRGE
Public transport?! I took MRT to work everyday, but there is not public transport from my home (Semenyih) to MRT station (Kajang), and the traffic is worst from Semenyih to Kajang. Out from LEKAS Kajang Selatan toll crazy jam, then arrive at the front Kajang Perdana McD jam until Saujana Impian. Alternative road, Semenyih town, equally crazy jam.
Don’t know our MOT knows that or not. Hope MOT can come and experience it. Start to jam as early as 630am. Come come.
what about north south highway… even non festive season days, pay premium to get stuck in the jam only. how is it fair for consumers…
true..seems like N.South highway can’t handle the capacity of the traffic on a daily basis. suggestion is to reduce the toll as they are collecting more than they can handle/ built to handle
Please.. do not waste taxpayers money further, damage has been done many moons ago and there’s no turning back.
1. Tax increment on foreign cars to boost P1 sales
2. Uncontrolled highway concessionaires given to profit cronies
3. Afterthought public transportation system
4. Political move to declare KL as federal territory
KL is fast becoming Jakarta 2.0. Follow Indonesia steps to open up another capital somewhere remote.. wait we already have Putrajaya.
Cautiously optimistic. That’s how I feel about this. Let’s be honest, the solution(s) is on the table, be it improved public transport, congestion charge, MLFF, etc. Ineffective bureaucracy is what’s causing us to be stuck in 1998.
Not only KL always facing traffic congestion, especially some parts of Selangor like Subang, Petaling Jaya and Puchong also facing traffic congestion.
how? buy selling us more electric cars? /s
Hello, hasn’t anyone heard the phrase stay near your work place?
dumbos stay in ulu banat but want to commute to work in city. in your case consider alternatives like room rental during working days and enjoy your ulu banat on weekends.