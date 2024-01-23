Gov’t committed to solving KL traffic congestion issue

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / January 23 2024 3:20 pm

Traffic congestion in Kuala Lumpur, especially in the city centre, remains a long-standing issue, but the government says it is committed to resolve the matter and is engaging in discussions with stakeholders to seek ways to address the problem.

According to minister in prime minister’s department (Federal Territories), Dr Zaliha Mustafa, solutions are being looked at by the police and the Kuala Lumpur city hall (DBKL). Additionally, a Cabinet committee on traffic congestion has also submitted several suggestions regarding the issue, Bernama reports.

With about 1.3 million to 1.5 million vehicles recorded entering the city daily, she said the issue could be alleviated if more people chose to travel via public transport.

“We find that traffic congestion occurs at peak periods from 6am and during the rush hour home, and we know the sources of traffic congestion here usually involve motorists who commute to work and for other business, so I encourage the public to use public transport to reduce traffic congestion,” she said.

The level of traffic woes motorists face in KL is measurable. Last year, a TomTom Traffic Index report indicated that in 2022, KL drivers spent 159 hours on the road during rush-hour traffic in the city centre, 75 hours of which was due to congestion. It estimated drivers spent RM1,023 on fuel (RM221 due to congestion) and emitted 833 kg of CO2 (180 kg due to congestion).

In May 2022, DBKL said it was conducting a detailed study on how to reduce traffic congestion in KL. The council said that attention would be paid to certain aspects including traffic light coordination and parking management systems, which have disrupted traffic flow.

One solution is to impose vehicle congestion charges, but that is still a long way from becoming a reality, as it has been stated that congestion charges for KL will only be considered after the MRT3’s completion in 2030, with the fee structure for vehicles entering the city to only be looked at when the public transport network system was fully completed

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.