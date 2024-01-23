Vespa 946 Dragon ushers in the Lunar New Year

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Vespa / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 23 2024 3:50 pm

Ushering in the Year of the Dragon is the 2024 Vespa 946 Dragon, with exclusive matching varsity jacket. Coming as a limited edition, only 1,888 units of the 946 Dragon will be made for sale worldwide.

The 946 Dragon comes clad in an exclusive golden paint scheme, complemented by an emerald green dragon motif. The Dragon Varsity Jacket, made of ribbed wool with soft nappa sleeves carries the dragon design in print and embroidery on the back panel and left pocket, while the Vespa ‘V’ is monogrammed on the front.

Latest in a series of special 946 scooters, the 946 Dragon is intended as a collector’s item, joining other 946 editions such as the 946 (RED), 946 Christian Dior and 946 Emporia Armani. In Malaysia, the latest of the line was the Vespa 946 10 Anniversario celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, priced at RM99,900 and we can expect the 946 Dragon to retail at much the same price.

Power for the 946 Dragon comes from a 155 cc, single-cylinder, three-valve air-cooled mill is fitted with power claimed to be 12.7 hp at 7,750 rpm with 12.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, as used in the Primavera 150, while there is a 125 cc version for certain markets. With a CVT gearbox and belt drive, the 946 Dragon rolls on 12-inch wheels.

Coming standard with two-channel ABS, the 946 Dragon gets hydraulic discs front and rear, with 220 mm brake discs. An LCD instrument panel shows the necessary information, while LED lighting is used throughout.





