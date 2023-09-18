Vespa 946 10 Anniversario limited edition scooter in Malaysia, 20 units for local market, priced at RM99,900

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Vespa / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 18 2023 7:59 am

A collector’s edition, the 2023 Vespa 946 10 Anniversario is now in Malaysia, priced at RM99,900 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Out of 1,000 units produced, only 20 946 10 Anniversario will be sold in the Malaysian scooter market.

The 946 10 Anniversario celebrates a decade of Vespa 946 series scooters, previous editions of which included the 946 (RED) and 946 Emporio Armani, amongst others. The 946 10 Anniversario is finished in a shade of light green with black trim and commemorates the Chinese zodiac Year of the Rabbit.

This will be the first of a series and as intended for the scooter collector market, each 946 10 Anniversario comes with a plate stamped with the production number located on the cargo compartment in the front cowl. Vespa’s 946 series scooters are produced on a dedicated production line for the single-seater steel monocouque chassis.

The wheels are unique to the 946 with the 12-inch wheels having a multi-spoke pattern that brings to mind the finned drum brake wheels of Vespas from 50 years ago. Power for the 946 10 Anniversario comes from a 155 cc, single-cylinder, three-valve air-cooled mill is fitted with power claimed to be 12.7 hp at 7,750 rpm with 12.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Standard equipment on the 946 10 Anniversario includes an LCD instrument panel with LED lighting used throughout and despite its price, the scooter is started with a conventional key. Two-channel ABS operates on hydraulic disc brakes front and rear, working in tandem with traction control.

