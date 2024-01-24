2024 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Ten celebrates “The Clan”

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Moto Guzzi / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 24 2024 2:41 pm

Celebrating a decade of the Moto Guzzi owners group is the 2024 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Ten. The Moto Guzzi owners group, dubbed “The Clan” was formed in 2014 and today has over 50,000 members with the “Ten” in the V7 Stone Ten name celebrating a decade of membership.

Differentiating the V7 Stone Ten from the standard V7 Stone model is the graphics on the fuel tank. This takes the form of a black-and-white chequered band on the right of the fuel tank and a glossy black band on the left, offset by red pinstriping laid over a base coat of glossy white.

The fuel tank is adorned with the Moto Guzzi Mandello eagle logo in red on either side. This is complemented by the rear shock absorber springs painted red while the seat sports red stitching.

A Moto Guzzi “Ten” plate is fastened to the handlebar clamp denoting the unique nature of the V7 Stone Ten. In addition, bar end mirrors are installed, giving the V7 Stone Ten a sporty “cafe racer” style.

Engine wise, things stay the same with the 853 cc transverse V-twin producing 66.5 hp at 6,700 rpm and a maximum torque of 74.9 Nm of torque at 4,900 rpm. The valve covers are painted graphite grey while the Moto Guzzi logo in red is painted on the wheels.

Rounding out the equipment fit out on the V7 Stone Ten is an Arrow exhaust in black, with “Moto Guzzi by Arrow” printed on the end can. In Malaysia, the Moto Guzzi V7 Stone retails at RM62,900 before road tax, insurance and registration, or approximately RM66,500 on-the-road, while arrival of the V7 Stone Ten in the local market is yet to be confirmed.

