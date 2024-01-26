Proton M70 rendered – should the carmaker make a compact MPV that is smaller than the current Exora?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By /

What if Proton launched a new compact MPV to fill the void left behind when sales of the Exora comes to an end? That’s the question posed by Theophilus Chin, who came up with renders of just what such a model could look like.

The Exora has been a popular option in the C-segment MPV market for some time, but production of the MPV came to an end last October. The X90 is regarded by some to be the indirect replacement for the Exora, so that does leave room for a smaller MPV, maybe one that can challenge the Perodua Alza?

Theo calls his vision for a compact Proton MPV the M70, and it combines the body of a third-generation Volkswagen Touran with the design elements and surfacing of the S70 sedan. What do you think of his work? Does it look visually appealing?

The Exora measures 4,615 mm long and 1,809 mm, which makes it somewhat larger than the donor Touran that is 4,527 mm long and 1,829 mm. We should point out both are bigger MPVs than the present-day Alza that is 4,425 mm long and 1,730 mm.

Proton has yet to say if the Exora will live on for another generation. It was previously rumoured that the Geely Jiaji, which is slightly larger than the current Exora, will serve as the basis for a replacement, but there has been no word if this will happen. Should Proton abandon the Exora and introduce a smaller MPV instead?

Comments

  • newme on Jan 26, 2024 at 2:30 pm

    “The Exora has been a popular option in the C-segment MPV market for some time..”

    That’s because there’s no competition in that segment. Try anything funny, you will end up like Savvy, Iriz or Ertiga.

  • dong gor on Jan 26, 2024 at 3:18 pm

    MPV the bigger the merrier la given the same budget… want small, ppl can go with axia.

  • Casual rider on Jan 26, 2024 at 4:03 pm

    VW Sharan size with auto sliding door will be nice

  • Syaiful Nizam Hassan on Jan 26, 2024 at 6:56 pm

    Look pleasant! However for this render, the space between C & D pillars should be elongated to fit 3 people seating at the 3rd row.

