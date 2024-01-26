REVIEW: 2023 Yamaha X-Max, RM23,998 all-rounder

Posted in Bike Reviews, Bikes, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 26 2024 2:00 pm

With the first generation Yamaha X-Max 250 taking the Malaysia scooter market by storm, the updated 2023 Yamaha X-Max 250, priced at RM23,998, was placed in the hands of the paultan.org crew for review. That the X-Max 250 is popular cannot be denied, with buyers complaining of long waiting lists and lack of stock from Hong Leong Yamaha Motor dealers.

There is also the issue of above retail pricing at the dealer level but as distributor Hong Leong Yamaha has pointed out, pricing is recommended retail and it has little control over dealers who wish to charge a premium. But that is a story for another time and what we want to see is what’s new, what’s improved and how is the second generation X-Max different from its predecessor.

The scooter market in Malaysia has exploded since 2022, with distributors and dealers reporting high sales numbers in the 2022/2023 period. Things might’ve cooled down somewhat since then as life returns to normalcy.

Except for a certain segment of the Malaysian vehicle population who have come to realise there is a definite benefit to riding a two-wheeler, most especially a scooter, as traffic returns to the level of lunacy it was at before the pandemic.

Traffic notwithstanding, the X-Max is a popular choice with Malaysian scooter riders for its versatility and ease of use. This time around, with the upgrades received, we think the bar has been raised a little higher for 250 cc segment scooters in Malaysia.





Most obvious at the first approach is the bodywork and LED headlights of the X-Max, the panels now coming with slightly more angular and aggressive styling. This gives more emphasis to the lines of the X-Max, making it perhaps appeal more to the “younger” crowd.

The family similarity is obvious to the previous generation model, but now makes the X-Max slightly wider both front and rear. Some have previously said the X-Max’s wide rear end makes slicing through traffic a little difficult, but there is a compromise between under seat space, passenger comfort and the ability to “cilok” through city traffic.

Another major change is in the front turn signals, now high-mounted in the “ears” on the front cowl that were previously left blank. This does clean the front end of the X-Max up, giving it a purposeful look.

Inside the cockpit, the twin LCD screens replace the dual analogue gauge and centre LCD screen setup. New for the X-Max 250 is on screen navigation using Yamaha’s Y-Connect app and the rider’s smartphone with Bluetooth connectivity.

We tried the connection and after the clumsiness of the initial setup due to downloading time, pairing and such, the system works. Using the free Garmin Street Connect app and Y-Connect, the rider gets on-screen navigation directions, along with control of points of interest like petrol stations using the handlebar pod mounted buttons.

One drawback we found is after switching the scooter off, reconnection was sometimes a little hit and miss. We don’t know if this was due to the author’s (out-of-date) handphone or an issue inherent in the system itself, but we found getting the phone to speak to the X-Max was a little difficult necessitating disabling and enabling Bluetooth then going through the pairing process.