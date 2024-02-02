MBPJ expands two-hour parking system to Section 14

MBPJ expands two-hour parking system to Section 14

The Petaling Jaya city council (MBPJ) says that its two-hour parking system has been expanded to public parking bays in Section 14, and has also formally announced the introduction of the two-hour parking limit in SS21 (Damansara Uptown). The latter has already been in place for six months, having first been sighted by paultan.org in August last year.

In a a statement, the council said that two-hour parking bays for the two new areas are located at Jalan 14/14 and Jalan 14/20 in Section 14 and Jalan SS21/37, Jalan SS21/39, Jalan SS21/35, Jalan SS21/58, Jalan SS21/60, Jalan SS21/62, Jalan SS21/1A and Jalan SS21/56B in Damansara Uptown. The number of two-hour parking bays at these two locations was not mentioned.

The parking rate for the orange-painted bays designated under the system is 60 sen for every half-hour, up to a maximum of two hours, and the enforcement hours are from Monday to Friday, 8am to 6.30 pm. Parking in the bays is free on weekends and public holidays. Payment is only via the Smart Selangor Parking app, and you’ll have to select two-hour parking in the app, as the rate is different.

The point of two-hour parking, which has also been implemented by Subang Jaya and Shah Alam local councils, is to prevent precious public parking bays in busy commercial areas from being hogged. The rule is that cars must leave the lot after two hours and can only return one hour after the original time slot has expired.

MBPJ’s two-hour parking system was first implemented in Section 52, commonly known as PJ State or PJ New Town, in March last year, with 50 bays specifically reserved for the system.

  Frustrated Motorist Motorcyclist on Feb 02, 2024 at 11:22 am

    Do remedy ASAP! Those two areas, roads around roundabout and around cross road traffic lights junctions impassible every Friday. afternoon

  Kanasai on Feb 02, 2024 at 3:06 pm

    Stupid law go see the areas where 2hr limit is in place, no cars but the shops no business, many have shuttered. PH selangor can you see the linkage here or you need me to come knock all of your heads?

