PDRM saman 50% discount at Putrajaya Open Day 2024 – till Feb 4, Dewan Sri Siantan, Kompleks PPJ

Posted in Local News / By /

PDRM <em>saman</em> 50% discount at Putrajaya Open Day 2024 – till Feb 4, Dewan Sri Siantan, Kompleks PPJ

Click to enlarge

The PDRM’s JSPT division will be offering a 50% discount on traffic saman in conjunction with the Putrajaya Open Day 2024 event at Dewan Sri Siantan, Kompleks PPJ. The programme is from now till February 4 and PDRM’s booth hours are from 9am to 4pm.

The half price offer is applicable to saman excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries.

Note that this offer is only for on the spot payment as it’s one of the ways to draw a crowd to the event – no online payment. While you’re there, you can also pay off your Perbadanan Putrajaya saman, which can be settled for RM10 (compound) or RM30 (court).

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 