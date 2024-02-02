PDRM saman 50% discount at Putrajaya Open Day 2024 – till Feb 4, Dewan Sri Siantan, Kompleks PPJ

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / February 2 2024 5:50 pm

Click to enlarge

The PDRM’s JSPT division will be offering a 50% discount on traffic saman in conjunction with the Putrajaya Open Day 2024 event at Dewan Sri Siantan, Kompleks PPJ. The programme is from now till February 4 and PDRM’s booth hours are from 9am to 4pm.

The half price offer is applicable to saman excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries.

Note that this offer is only for on the spot payment as it’s one of the ways to draw a crowd to the event – no online payment. While you’re there, you can also pay off your Perbadanan Putrajaya saman, which can be settled for RM10 (compound) or RM30 (court).

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.