For a car to truly go mainstream, affordability is key, and from a Malaysian perspective there are few cars that are more affordable to own and run than a compact runabout such as the Perodua Kancil.

Its present-day successor is the Perodua Axia E, and at RM22,000, is the cheapest new car on sale Malaysia as of its launch in June last year. What if Perodua rolled out a fully electric model in the same vein, and possibly brought back the Kancil nameplate with it?

Visual rendering maestro Theophilus Chin has offered his take on what the electric Perodua could be, drawing inspiration and visual elements from Daihatsu concepts and models such as the Daihatsu me:MO concept, the Osanpo concept and the Mira Tocot.

Perodua Kancil EV – how much are you willing to pay for a small, back-to-basics electric car in Malaysia?

The black cladding of the me:MO van and Osanpo roadster concepts, as used on the imagined ‘Kancil EV’ lends itself to a possible entry-level variant with unpainted bumpers, with the front fascia, bonnet and headlamps of the Kancil EV taken from the Osanpo, while the fenders and wheel arches are from the me:MO.

Neither concept has the glasshouse as seen in the eventual rendition, so that is from the Mira Tocot, coming together with the other styling elements for a rendering that is at once boxy and rounded.

It’s certainly a cute, or at least unique look that results here. Would you buy a fully electric Kancil that turns out looking something like this?

Comments

  • anonymous on Feb 02, 2024 at 12:24 pm

    i wouldn’t pay any amount of money for a perodua, period. they are the worst and are proving to be the worst with this absolute silence during the whole daihatsu-toyota scandal at current. they can go bankrupt for all i care.

  • motorcycle is hero on Feb 02, 2024 at 12:29 pm

    hahahahahahahahahahaha :D

  • ioma on Feb 02, 2024 at 12:30 pm

    People buying a kancil don’ give a hoot about environment, EV nor the time hooking on FB reporting their outstation journey to seek comfort and validation. They just want a cheap A to B vehicle.

  • ThePolygon on Feb 02, 2024 at 1:13 pm

    RM 12,500.

  • merzwan on Feb 02, 2024 at 1:37 pm

    Depends. If China or French tech, you pay me also I won’t take. If Japanese tech, maybe will get one as beater car to drive to dodgy places like pasar or to pick up my messy kids.

  • Ramee on Feb 02, 2024 at 2:53 pm

    very cute especially black bumper here,

    better than Renault Zoe EV,
    both also low spec EV.

  • Duke Malaya on Feb 02, 2024 at 2:58 pm

    Give good specs RM40k ish? Without those bloody ADAS, lane depart warning or what so ever detecting cow dung sensor… just plain car with ABS, TCS, electric parking brake? + Apple Carplay.

