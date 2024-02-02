Proton would welcome lemon law in Malaysia: Roslan

Proton would welcome a possible introduction of a lemon law in Malaysia, according to its deputy CEO, Roslan Abdullah. However, car manufacturers should be protected under the rule too, he told FMT.
“We are supportive of efforts to protect consumers. It is our fervent hope that such a law should protect manufacturers too, as we are also consumers. We also rely on parts from others and are exposed to the elements just like other consumers,” Roslan explained.
“Lemon” is a colloquial term for a vehicle that is found to be defective shortly after purchase. Lemon laws are in place in many countries, including Singapore, Australia, the Philippines, China, Japan, South Korea and the US. Coverage differs from place to place, but it’s a form of a legal structure to have car brands repair, replace, refund or reduce the price of the defective product within a reasonable time.
Calls for a lemon law in Malaysia are nothing new (we’ve reported it since 2014), but a recent case involving a Perodua Bezza (above) that caught the public’s attention via a viral social media post have reignited the push for such a law. Since then, quite a few complaints on other carmakers have gone viral too, including Honda and even Mercedes-Benz.
Most recently, domestic trade and cost of living minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali stated that the Malaysian government is reviewing and researching the possibility of introducing a lemon law. However, don’t hold your breath just yet though, as we have heard about this from the same ministry since 2022, with no real movement in the matter.
Anyway, what do you think of Proton’s stance on a possible lemon law in Malaysia? Comment below!
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.
Comments
They (P1) cannot even get simple things rite and now saying “bring it on”. My car since day 1 got check engine light on. Bring to SC (different ones) and all they do is reset and hopefully the issue goes away. They know what’s wrong but probably just plain (lazy) don’t want to replace the part and claim warranty. Now already over warranty, still sometimes check engine light on and off sometimes. Apparently it’s due to a faulty speed sensor. These SC attitude, don’t know what to say. Lemon also?
P1 welcomes it coz once implemented all the new P2 & Toyota cars has to spend a lot of time in workshop getting repaired and all the scandals really gotten rectified before even reaching customers.
It is viral on socmed brand new Vios just suddenly loss all power when driving 110kmph on the highway and it was just sheer luck the other road users were like Lewis Hamilton swerving to avoid that DOA car and no accidents happen.
Come lemon law and P1 will bury all the national pretender (P2), unreliable Japs (Toyota), and Chinese brands together gether.
Try to change the spark plugs
Proton might be the first be sued.
That is why you need to select proper parts supplier and not some cronies to supply. It’s your responsibility to filter and ensure the parts used on your product is always of best quality. Budaya salahkan org byk kuat dalam deputy CEO ini.
X50 door handle also break so easily..lemon law should go hard on then first
Hi proton, Persona Iriz pickup comes out lampu durian, brake, esc light free gear in middle drive got any solutions? A lots of owner kena but proton silent about it.
Imagine if there is the lemon law all Preve, Suprima, Exora Turbo all owners should sue the heck out of Proton for giving sub par Oil-Cooler hose since CFE engine was introduced in 2012 and only in 2023 you managed to fix the issue when the engine is in its last cycle production?