2024 Yamaha TMax Tech Max new colours for Malaysia – pricing remains unchanged at RM74,998

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / February 6 2024 11:11 am

2024 Yamaha TMax Tech Max Dark Magma

For this year, the 2024 Yamaha TMax Tech Max comes in new colours for the Malaysia market, with a recommended retail price of RM74,998. The new colour schemes are Dark Magma and Tech Black while pricing remains the same as previous, excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

A two-year or 20,000 km warranty is provided against manufacturing defects while every purchase of the TMax Tech Max comes with a free disc lock worth RM100. The TMax Tech Max comes standard with Garmin navigation display – by subscription with the first month at RM27 – on the 7-inch TFT-LCD screen with three display modes.

Power comes from a two-cylinder DOHC, 560 cc engine producing 47.6 hp at 7,500 rpm and 55.7 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm with power going to the rear wheel via automatic transmission and belt drive. As befits its name, the TMax Tech Max comes loaded with Yamaha’s latest in scooter technology.

2024 Yamaha TMax Tech Max Tech Black

This includes heated seat, heated grips, electric screen and cruise control, along with the aforementioned 7-inch TFT-LCD on screen navigation. The long seat and wide floorboards are designed for improved rider and passenger ergonomics with the rider’s back rest adjustable fore and aft by 30 mm.

LED lighting is used throughout, including projector LED headlights and new tail light that forms a ‘T’ when lit up. Other riding conveniences include smart key access for starting, under seat storage and fuel filler cap, as well as locking the centre stand.

The TMax Tech Max comes with two power modes as well as traction control, while tw0-channel ABS is standard equipment. Weight for the Tech Max is listed at 220 kg with 15-litres of fuel in the tank while seat height is set at 800 mm.

