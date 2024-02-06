Auto Bavaria, Sime Darby Rent-A-Car/Hertz Malaysia launch EV rental service, featuring the BMW iX

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / February 6 2024 2:42 pm

Sime Darby Auto Bavaria has announced a partnership with Sime Darby Rent-A-Car (SDRAC)-Hertz Malaysia to introduce an electric vehicle (EV) rental service.

In celebration of the collaboration and the upcoming Chinese New Year festivities, the companies have come up with an exclusive rental offer featuring the all-electric BMW iX, offering those keen to explore the premium angle of electrification for a period before deciding on whether to take the plunge into the segment. During the introductory period, the iX will be available at rental prices starting at RM550 per day and RM5,500 per month.

“Auto Bavaria is fully committed to pioneering the utilisation of EVs in Malaysia. This time around, we are leveraging the opportunity to give Malaysians a chance to try our BMW iX for unmatched style and uniqueness that is aligned with the latest trends in EV technology. Together with Hertz Malaysia, we are creating a robust ecosystem that further supports the growing adoption of EVs,” said Auto Bavaria MD Vi Thim Juan.

“Our objective is to provide Hertz Malaysia rental customers with a truly modern and luxurious electrified experience. This collaboration not only allows our customers to travel stylishly in the latest BMW iX model but also enables them to explore our other extended rental services, such as chauffeurs, provision of airport transfers, and even personalised arrangements for corporate functions as well as private events,” said SDRAC MD Harun Mohd Joned.

Customers interested in experiencing the BMW iX can make reservations and find more details at the SDRAC website or visit participating Hertz Malaysia outlets in Klang Valley, Penang and Johor Bahru.

