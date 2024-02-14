BMW i5 gets new xDrive40 dual motor AWD variant

Posted in BMW, Cars / By /

BMW i5 gets new xDrive40 dual motor AWD variant

BMW has added a new dual motor variant to the BMW i5 range called the BMW i5 xDrive40. The i5 was initially launched with eDrive40 and M60 xDrive variants, with the former already on sale here in Malaysia going for RM420k.

The eDrive40 has a single rear motor with 313 PS and 400 Nm (340 PS/430 Nm overboost), with a 6 second 0-100 time. The xDrive40 uses dual motors – one on the front and one at the rear. Despite sharing the same ’40’ suffix, it has a combined output of 394 hp and 590 Nm, which is notably higher than the eDrive40.

Of course having more power and double the motors will decrease efficiency somewhat, with WLTP max range for the xDrive40 rated at a max of 538 km versus the 582 km of the eDrive40.

If you haven’t read our BMW i5 review, have a look and let us know what you think. Which do you prefer – the longer range of the eDrive40 or the higher power of the xDrive40?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

BMW M135i 2024
BMW M2 Coupe 2024
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2024
BMW 3 Series 2024
BMW 3 Series M 2024
BMW M3 2024
BMW 4 Series Coupe 2024
BMW M4 Coupe 2024
BMW i4 2024
BMW i4 M50 2024
BMW 5 Series 2024
BMW i5 2024
BMW M5 2024
BMW 6 Series GT 2024
BMW 7 Series 2024
BMW i7 2024
BMW 8 Series M Coupe 2024
BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe 2024
BMW X1 2024
BMW iX1 2024
BMW iX3 2024
BMW X3 2024
BMW X4 2024
BMW iX 2024
BMW X5 2024
BMW X6 2024
BMW X7 2024
BMW Z4 2024
BMW iX M60 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

BMW 330I
BMW X3
BMW 318I
BMW 318I
BMW 330I

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Paul Tan

After dabbling for years in the IT industry, Paul Tan initially began this site as a general blog covering various topics of personal interest. With an increasing number of readers paying rapt attention to the motoring stories, one thing led to another and the rest, as they say, is history.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 