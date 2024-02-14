BMW i5 gets new xDrive40 dual motor AWD variant

Posted in BMW, Cars / By Paul Tan / February 14 2024 7:22 pm

BMW has added a new dual motor variant to the BMW i5 range called the BMW i5 xDrive40. The i5 was initially launched with eDrive40 and M60 xDrive variants, with the former already on sale here in Malaysia going for RM420k.

The eDrive40 has a single rear motor with 313 PS and 400 Nm (340 PS/430 Nm overboost), with a 6 second 0-100 time. The xDrive40 uses dual motors – one on the front and one at the rear. Despite sharing the same ’40’ suffix, it has a combined output of 394 hp and 590 Nm, which is notably higher than the eDrive40.

Of course having more power and double the motors will decrease efficiency somewhat, with WLTP max range for the xDrive40 rated at a max of 538 km versus the 582 km of the eDrive40.

If you haven’t read our BMW i5 review, have a look and let us know what you think. Which do you prefer – the longer range of the eDrive40 or the higher power of the xDrive40?

