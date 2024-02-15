Perodua Alza recall – letters sent out to owners for rectification of upper front shock absorber nuts

Posted in Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / February 15 2024 10:32 am

Owners of the second-generation Perodua Alza have received letters inviting them to bring their vehicles in for a quality inspection service. According to letters shared and comments posted in the Perodua Alza D27A Malaysia Facebook group, the issue involves the Alza’s front suspension, which may require the bolts holding the shock absorbers to be tightened as they could be loose.

The rectification work will take about an hour, with all related costs being borne by Perodua. “We assure you that your vehicle is safe to drive. This courtesy quality inspection is to provide our valued customers with the highest standards of quality and care,” the sighted letter read.

This rectification of the upper front shock absorber nuts is similar to special service campaign issued for the Toyota Veloz and Vios, which we reported on previously.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.