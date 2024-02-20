2023 Mazda 6 20th Anniversary Edition in Malaysia gallery – design, equipment changes; RM240,848 OTR

The third-generation Mazda 6 received another round of updates in Malaysia last October and is currently available in three variants. These include the 2.0 Sedan that is priced at RM180,359 on-the-road without insurance, which is followed by the 2.5 High Plus Sedan at RM240,848. If you prefer the Mazda 6 as a station wagon, the third option is the 2.5 Touring that goes for RM230,848.
The focus of this gallery post is the 2.5 High Plus Sedan, which is dressed up as a 20th Anniversary Edition to celebrate the nameplate’s 20th birthday. For a brief recap, the first-generation Mazda 6 made its debut back in 2002, and the celebratory model was announced globally in December 2022.
Visual touches unique to the 20th Anniversary Edition include 19-inch alloy wheels finished in Bright Metallic Alloy and wrapped with 225/45 profile tyres, a gunmetal finish for the front grille as well as dedicated badging on the front fenders.
As for the interior, there is tan leather upholstery and special embossing on the front seat headrests, while equipment upgrades include front seat ventilation, a self-dimming frameless rear-view mirror, a seven-inch multi-info instrument cluster display (4.6-inch TFT LCD for other variants), a rear window sunshade and LED interior lighting (bulb-type for other variants).
Other items in the kit list are LED headlamps and taillights with signature illumination, LED rear fog lamps, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, a powered sunroof, keyless entry and start, an electronic parking brake (with auto hold), a head-up display, dual-zone climate control (with rear vents), powered front seats, a wireless charger, an 11-speaker Bose sound system, a 360-degree view monitor and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto.
In terms of safety equipment, all variants of the Mazda 6 come with six airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, stability control, traction control, emergency stop signal, hill start assist, auto door lock, walk away lock and ISOFIX child seat anchors.
Active driver assistance systems are exclusive to the 2.5 High Plus Sedan and 2.5 Touring, which get adaptive LED headlamps, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, driver attention alert, front and rear Smart Brake Support (autonomous emergency braking), Mazda Radar Cruise Control as well as Cruising & Traffic Support.
No change to the powertrain, with a Skyactiv-G 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine delivering 195 PS (192 hp or 143 kW) and 258 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission, which is also the default pairing for the base variant’s 2.0 litre NA inline-four petrol unit making 164 PS (162 hp or 121 kW) and 213 Nm.
New colour options for the Mazda 6 are Platinum Quartz and Rhodium White Premium, which join the existing Arctic White, Deep Crystal Blue, Jet Black, Machine Gray, Sonic Silver, Soul Red Crystal and Polymetal Gray. There’s also Artisan Red that is exclusive to the 20th Anniversary Edition. Each purchase is accompanied by a five-year, 100,000-km manufacturer’s warranty and free maintenance package.
Comments
the only thing going against this car is the pricing imho. “oh it looks outdated etc etc” but personally for me this design has stood the test of time. sure it may be 10 years old but it is still quite the looker (in comparison to the other japanese sedan that looks like a manatee sorry not sorry). if they updated the equipment but maintained the pricing to below 200k, it might entice more than a few buyers. because let’s face it. at 240k, you might as well explore the options of cars around that price point. same goes for the wagon version. had they priced it below 199 i would choose that over the cx-5. but you know, malaysian cars are damn pricey so it is what it is lah.
Another car as Mazda 6 is dinosaur car where looks outdated for interior and not fresh and also not worth, just like CX-5
Lovely car, but a bit underspecced and overpriced in my opinion.
Should be a sub 200k car, even for the 2.5 variant. After all, 195 PS (192 hp or 143 kW) and 258 Nm of torque isn’t exactly groundbreaking and the rest of the kit, while nice, is not exactly new or unique in the market. A mazda 6 at 240k is pretty hard to swallow, despite how much i love the car, or maybe i’m just too poor.
Bermaz Auto bringing in this car with low spec but looks very ancient car
any time Toyota Camry is a better car and more modern design. my vote still goes to the Camry.
Agree with you. As long as Camry uses non-CVT. Currently Camry uses 8-speed AT.
Mazda is no longer special nowadays. Looks outdated, small infortainment screen and nothing special
No 10.2 inch touch screen and no full instrument cluster display….Adoiiiii
Another outdated technology car
Whos gonna pay for rm240k Japanese sedan ? Bermaz executives ?
No wonder nowadays so many 3-series & C-class on the road. Look at these brilliantly priced d-segment Japanese sedans…