2023 Mazda 6 20th Anniversary Edition in Malaysia gallery – design, equipment changes; RM240,848 OTR

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / February 20 2024 10:14 am

The third-generation Mazda 6 received another round of updates in Malaysia last October and is currently available in three variants. These include the 2.0 Sedan that is priced at RM180,359 on-the-road without insurance, which is followed by the 2.5 High Plus Sedan at RM240,848. If you prefer the Mazda 6 as a station wagon, the third option is the 2.5 Touring that goes for RM230,848.

The focus of this gallery post is the 2.5 High Plus Sedan, which is dressed up as a 20th Anniversary Edition to celebrate the nameplate’s 20th birthday. For a brief recap, the first-generation Mazda 6 made its debut back in 2002, and the celebratory model was announced globally in December 2022.

Visual touches unique to the 20th Anniversary Edition include 19-inch alloy wheels finished in Bright Metallic Alloy and wrapped with 225/45 profile tyres, a gunmetal finish for the front grille as well as dedicated badging on the front fenders.

As for the interior, there is tan leather upholstery and special embossing on the front seat headrests, while equipment upgrades include front seat ventilation, a self-dimming frameless rear-view mirror, a seven-inch multi-info instrument cluster display (4.6-inch TFT LCD for other variants), a rear window sunshade and LED interior lighting (bulb-type for other variants).

Other items in the kit list are LED headlamps and taillights with signature illumination, LED rear fog lamps, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, a powered sunroof, keyless entry and start, an electronic parking brake (with auto hold), a head-up display, dual-zone climate control (with rear vents), powered front seats, a wireless charger, an 11-speaker Bose sound system, a 360-degree view monitor and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto.

In terms of safety equipment, all variants of the Mazda 6 come with six airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, stability control, traction control, emergency stop signal, hill start assist, auto door lock, walk away lock and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

2023 Mazda 6 price list and spec sheet; click to enlarge

Active driver assistance systems are exclusive to the 2.5 High Plus Sedan and 2.5 Touring, which get adaptive LED headlamps, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, driver attention alert, front and rear Smart Brake Support (autonomous emergency braking), Mazda Radar Cruise Control as well as Cruising & Traffic Support.

No change to the powertrain, with a Skyactiv-G 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine delivering 195 PS (192 hp or 143 kW) and 258 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission, which is also the default pairing for the base variant’s 2.0 litre NA inline-four petrol unit making 164 PS (162 hp or 121 kW) and 213 Nm.

New colour options for the Mazda 6 are Platinum Quartz and Rhodium White Premium, which join the existing Arctic White, Deep Crystal Blue, Jet Black, Machine Gray, Sonic Silver, Soul Red Crystal and Polymetal Gray. There’s also Artisan Red that is exclusive to the 20th Anniversary Edition. Each purchase is accompanied by a five-year, 100,000-km manufacturer’s warranty and free maintenance package.

