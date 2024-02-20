2024 Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer officially debuts – EV wagon with up to 685 km range; RWD, 286 PS, 545 Nm

Posted in Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / February 20 2024 12:06 pm

Volkswagen has unveiled the new ID.7 Tourer, which is the wagon version of the ID.7 that made its debut a year earlier in April. According to the German carmaker, the ID.7 Tourer is one of the first all-electric estate cars in the upper mid-sized class and it will go on sale in Europe sometime in the first quarter of 2024.

Visually, the wagon is pretty much identical to its fastback sedan sibling when viewed from the front. Shared cues include sharp contours in the lower portion of the bumper, while the slim headlamps (available with ID.Light LED matrix technology) are linked by a horizontal LED strip. The dimensions are the same too, with the ID.7 Tourer measuring 4,961 mm long, 1,862 mm wide, 1,536 mm and having a wheelbase that spans 2,971 mm.

The obvious distinguishing feature is the elongated roof that terminates at a roof spoiler, which is accompanied by a taillight design not dissimilar to the ID.7 and a slightly higher drag coefficient of 0.24 (instead of the fastback’s 0.23). With the wagon body style, boot space with five people on board is 605 litres – 73 litres more than the fastback. By putting the 60:40 split-folding seats down, the storage volume is increased from 1,586 to 1,714 litres compared to the ID.7.

Customers can purchase a range of accessories to make things more practical, including a plug-in module to partition the luggage compartment. There’s also a net to hold things in place, a tray to protect against dirt, a 460-litre roof box and a bicycle carrier, the last of which can handle up to 75 kg (or two e-bikes) and can be folded and stowed away.

Volkswagen notes the dimensions for the luggage compartment are identical for both models at 1,075 mm long up to the rear seat backrests, or 1,948 mm when the rear seats are folded down. The width between the wheel arches in this area is 1,000 mm, so the increase in boot capacity is purely down to the increased height brought on by the wagon’s roof.

On that mention, the ID.7 Tourer can be optioned with a panoramic sunroof featuring a polymer-dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) layer integrated in the glass. Dubbed “smart glass,” owners can make the sunroof opaque or transparent at a touch of a button. Other options for the exterior include alloy wheels in sizes ranging from 19 to 21 inches.

Moving inside, the ID.7 Tourer gets the same dashboard layout as the ID.7, so the standout feature is the 15-inch touchscreen in the middle that is linked to the standard MID4 infotainment system. Like with the facelifted Golf Mk8.5, the IDA voice assistant can access online databases such as Wikipedia and features ChatGPT integration to answer specific questions on a variety of subjects.

Also new is the optional Wellness In-Car-App that adjusts various things like the climate control, air-conditioning, ambient to make the journey more pleasant. Another piece of technology highlighted is the augmented reality head-up display, which gets updated to integrate navigation from Android Auto and Apple CarPlay following customer requests.

The ID.7 Tourer will be offered with several driver assistance systems such as Park Assist Plus with memory function (records up to 50 metres), Lane Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Emergency Assist, Side Assist lane change, Front Assist (autonomous emergency braking) and Dynamic Road Sign Display.

Unsurprisingly, the powertrain for the ID.7 Tourer is identical to the ID.7, which is a single-motor, rear-wheel drive setup rated at 286 PS (282 hp or 210 kW) and 545 Nm of torque. The Pro variant available at launch has a battery with a usable capacity of 77 kWh (82 kWh gross), and there will also be a Pro S option with an 86-kWh-usable pack (91 kWh gross) for up to 685 km of range following the WLTP standard – the fastback goes up to 700 km.

With the smaller-capacity battery, the maximum DC charging capacity is 175 kW, whereas the Pro S’ battery can handle up to 200 kW to get from a 10-80% state of charge in just under 30 minutes. Production of the ID.7 Tourer will take place at the same Emden factory in Germany where the regular ID.7 and ID.4 are also assembled.

