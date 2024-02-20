Alpine A290 EV hot hatchback to debut in June 2024

Posted in Alpine, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / February 20 2024 2:35 pm

French manufacturer Alpine is preparing its upcoming model, the A290 fully electric hatchback in cold-weather testing in Sweden ahead of its scheduled debut in June this year. This is the first time the marque has shown the hatchback model since the A290 Beta concept.

Based on the Renault 5 EV, the upcoming Alpine A290 is a B-segment electric hatchback that will offer a more practical alternative to the A110 mid-engined sports car. The carmaker has revealed the dimensions of the A290 to be 3,990 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width, 1,520 mm in height and a wheelbase of 2,530 mm.

Development of the A290 covered a range of aspects such as heating, defogging and defrosting, along with its stability control programming on snow, which can only be tested in naturally occurring extreme cold, according to Alpine.

Rolling stock will be a set of 19-inch tyres developed specifically for the A290, comprised of a Michelin Pilot Alpin 5 winter tyre, and a choice of Michelin Pilot Sport EV for optimised efficiency, or Michelin Pilot Sport S5 for peak performance. These tyres developed specifically for the A290 will have a unique ‘A29’ marking.

Key technical specifications for the A290 have yet to be revealed, though Alpine has revealed parts of the interior of the upcoming EV hot hatch, specifically the Nappa leather-trimmed steering wheel that is said to be inspired by motorsport. This will grant the driver quick access to the car’s modes – OV (Overtake), RCH (Recharge) and Drive.

Further stages of the A290’s development will follow the EV hatchback’s cold weather testing in Sweden, ahead of its official debut in June this year.

