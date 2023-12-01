Renault 5 E-Tech Electric teased – 52 kWh battery, 297 km range WLTP, V2G capability; debut at Geneva 2024

Posted in Cars, International News, Renault / By Mick Chan / December 1 2023 3:09 pm

Renault has released a series of teaser images for the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric that is scheduled to debut February 26 next year at the Geneva Motor Show. This appears to be the productionised version of the Renault 5 Prototype that was unveiled in 2021, and the upcoming production model is “a cult icon redesigned for the modern age,” said Renault brand CEO Fabrice Cambolive.

The quartet of cropped images showing parts of the production Renault 5 begin with the EV hatchback’s headlights, which show a slimmer form with simplified internal elements, and is part of a styling theme that appears to employ slightly more curved lines rather than the straight lines of the 2021 Prototype.

The next teaser image shows a close-up section of the car’s bonnet, shown on the Prototype to be the door to the charging port wearing a stylised ‘5’ graphic, and which has been fashioned after the air intake on the classic, combustion-engined Renault 5. Here however, the panel on the upcoming 5 is a charge indicator that forms the number ‘5’ when the vehicle is fully charged.

At the rear of the upcoming Renault 5, the EV hatchback is shown in another partial image to have a black band that likely spans the width of its tailgate, replacing the full-width light bar on the Prototype, and a simplified ‘5’ logo instead of the one incorporating the diamond as on the Prototype.

The tail lamp housing on the upcoming car appears three-dimensional, though also with a different design compared to that of the Prototype, and here on the 5 it is claimed to aid aerodynamic performance by reducing turbulence. For its side profile, the Renault 5 is shown to wear panel lines that are square-edged, each located what appears to be above the rear wheel arch.

Renault says the 5 measures 3.92 metres long, and will be equipped with a 52 kWh battery from debut. This will offer up to 248 miles (397 km) on a full charge according to WLTP testing protocol, and it is the first model from the brand to be built on the AmpR II platform, formerly known as the CMF-B EV platform as used for the Clio and Captur.

The Renault 5 EV will also be equipped with a bi-directional charger to have vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capability, enabling the car to supply electricity back to the grid. Next year, the Renault 5 will make its debut at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show.

