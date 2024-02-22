Toyota GR Supra driver arrested by police for drifting and crashing into parked car in Johor – vehicle seized

Toyota GR Supra driver arrested by police for drifting and crashing into parked car in Johor – vehicle seized

The Batu Pahat district police traffic investigation and enforcement division (BSPTD) has arrested a man who was seen in a viral video “drifting” a Toyota GR Supra before crashing into a parked car along Jalan Desa Botani 1 at around midnight on February 20, 2024.

According to the police, the suspect in his 20s was arrested under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving, while the GR Supra he drove was also seized.

Batu Pahat district police chief Superintendent Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani, said an investigation was carried out after the video of the act went viral, with the suspect arrested at 1.15pm yesterday.

He added that the suspect yielded negative results for drugs and the man will be brought before the Batu Pahat magistrate’s court today for police to obtain a remand order to detain him for further investigation, NST reports.

If you’re looking to practice your drifting skills, do so in a safe and controlled environment away from public roads, as there’s no need to put other road users at risk.

Comments

  komarad on Feb 22, 2024 at 10:55 am

    drifting wearing sandal? mantappp

  Jack on Feb 22, 2024 at 11:16 am

    Tested negative for drugs but positive for trying too hard to impress and cringe.

  Ben Yap on Feb 22, 2024 at 11:32 am

    okla tu… in his 20s already afford to buy a supra. me on the other hand only drive poor man’s car, civic turbo.

    Dah Menang Semua on Feb 22, 2024 at 12:50 pm

      At least U’re humble
      Enough to accept
      Civic is cheap

  Bat on Feb 22, 2024 at 12:15 pm

    When you recognize this car park because of certain youtuber interview session.
    Drifting an automatic A90, smh. Duit bapak terbang because of showoff behaviour.

  Henry on Feb 22, 2024 at 12:39 pm

    He is lucky not to get himself killed.

  yusrykru on Feb 22, 2024 at 12:43 pm

    all fun and games until…

