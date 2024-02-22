Toyota GR Supra driver arrested by police for drifting and crashing into parked car in Johor – vehicle seized

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / February 22 2024 10:36 am

The Batu Pahat district police traffic investigation and enforcement division (BSPTD) has arrested a man who was seen in a viral video “drifting” a Toyota GR Supra before crashing into a parked car along Jalan Desa Botani 1 at around midnight on February 20, 2024.

According to the police, the suspect in his 20s was arrested under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving, while the GR Supra he drove was also seized.

Batu Pahat district police chief Superintendent Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani, said an investigation was carried out after the video of the act went viral, with the suspect arrested at 1.15pm yesterday.

He added that the suspect yielded negative results for drugs and the man will be brought before the Batu Pahat magistrate’s court today for police to obtain a remand order to detain him for further investigation, NST reports.

If you’re looking to practice your drifting skills, do so in a safe and controlled environment away from public roads, as there’s no need to put other road users at risk.

