2024 Yamaha R25 new colour for Malaysia, RM22,998

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / March 4 2024 10:46 am

A colour update for the 2024 Yamaha YZF-R25 in Malaysia, with recommended retail pricing set at RM22,998, unchanged from 2023. The R25’s new colour option for this year is Glacier White, replacing the previous Midnight Star purple, with the iconic Yamaha Racing Blue scheme retained.

Pricing does not include road tax, registration or insurance and every R25 comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects. Additionally, every purchase of an R25 comes with a Yamaha brake disc lock worth R100.

Otherwise there are no changes for the R25 mechanically, with power coming from its DOHC, liquid-cooled parallel-twin displacing 249 cc. Power is claimed to be 35.5 hp at 12,000 rpm with 22.6 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm.

Power goes to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive. The R25 is equipped with two-channel ABS and uses single hydraulic discs on the front and rear 17-inch wheels.

Suspension is done with non-adjustable upside-down forks in front and preload-adjustable monoshock in the back. Tyre sizing is 110/70 front and 140/70 rear rubber with seat height set at 758 mm and with 14.3-litres in the tank, the R25 tips the scales at 160 kg.

Inside the cockpit a monochrome LCD screen displays all the necessary information while full LED lighting is used throughout.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.