MINI Countryman facelift with John Cooper Works Trim signs off the second-gen F60 in Malaysia – RM254k

BMW Group Malaysia has announced the availability of the MINI Countryman facelift with exclusive John Cooper Works Trim, a special edition Cooper S variant that marks the final chapter for the second-gen F60 in the country.

Limited to 168 units, the run-out version features a John Cooper Works (JCW) aerodynamic kit, consisting of a front apron with built-in air ducts and rear bumper with a diffuser. Also finding its way on are MINI JCW door sill finishers, a sporty rear spoiler and 19-inch JCW Circuit spoke wheels with run-flat tyres.

Inside, the MINI Cooper S Countryman JCW Trim features anthracite sun visors, dome light housing as well as anthracite-coloured pillars. As for exterior colours, four are available for the edition, namely British Racing Green, Chilli Red, Nanuq White and Sage Green, all in limited quantities to offer exclusivity

No mechanical changes, with the Cooper S with JCW Trim continuing to be powered by a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 192 PS from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 280 Nm of torque between 1,350 and 4,600 rpm.

Drive is sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed sport dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters, and performance-wise, the car manages the zero to 100 km/h sprint in 7.5 seconds on the way to a top speed of 226 km/h.

The Cooper S Countryman JCW Trim edition is priced at RM253,833 (on-the-road without insurance and with SST; RM264,233). Should you choose to add it on, a RM10,400 extended warranty and service package brings the retail price to RM264,233. If you’re not keen on the JCW flash bits, the standard Cooper S Countryman remains available, priced at RM250,388.

    ev has made these cars look comically overpriced

    Honestly BMW your engine kinda low for a 2L engine only outputs (B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 192 PS from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 280 Nm of torque) while the GAC Emkoo can also produce 177 PS at 5,500 rpm and 270 Nm of torque between 1,400 and 4,500 rpm with a 1.5L engine.

    Can’t wait for some to say aiya BMW purposely detune it for environment purpose for this JCW trim la.

