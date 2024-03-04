Proton X90 – Bangladesh CKD assembly by end-2024

Posted in Cars, International News, Proton / By Mick Chan / March 4 2024 4:15 pm

The Proton X90 has been launched in Bangladesh last week, according to BNN, which reported that the SUV is set for local assembly in the country by the end of this year.

The three-row SUV gets its Bangladesh-market introduction a little under one year after it made its debut in May 2023. A sum of US$100 million (RM472.9 million) has been allocated for the establishing of a manufacturing facility within the Rancon industrial park. Rancon is a Bangladesh-based conglomerate that is the distributor of Proton vehicles in the country.

While Bangladesh has been in the list of Proton’s export markets, it also has been the site of Proton’s local assembly operations before, with the Preve commencing local assembly in the country in 2017.

In Bangladesh, as in Malaysia, the Proton X90 is powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine as found in the X50 Flagship and X70 SUV, with a 48-volt mild-hybrid electrical system that augments outputs to 190 PS and 300 Nm, or 13 PS and 45 Nm up from the 177 PS and 255 Nm from the models without the belt-starter generator 48-volt system.

