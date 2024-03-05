Porsche Taycan Turbo GT teased – March 11 debut

Posted in Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / March 5 2024 3:11 pm

Porsche will reveal the “most dynamic Taycan of all time” on March 11, 2024, the German carmaker announced recently. Details are limited at the moment, but the company will most likely reveal the production version of a prototype Taycan that lapped the Nurburgring Nordschleife in a blistering 7:07.55 minutes.

As Porsche revealed in January this year, the lap time was recorded in August 2022 by development driver Lars Kern who drove a Taycan Turbo S equipped with a performance package. The time set by Kern is 26 seconds faster than what he managed previously, while also being nearly 18 seconds ahead of the Tesla Model S Plaid.

Along with a launch date, Porsche also released a teaser of its impending performance electric vehicle (EV), which is rumoured to be called the Taycan Turbo GT. The shadowy image hides many cues but one can clearly see the prominent rear wing that isn’t found on any other Taycan variant. Photos of the prototype lapping ‘The Green Hell’ reveal further aero upgrades such as a large front splitter as well as flics on the bumpers.

Following the debut of the facelifted Taycan last month, the Turbo S variant now serves up as much as 952 PS (939 hp or 700 kW) with launch control active, which is 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) more than before. As such, the new Turbo S gets from 0-100 km/h in 2.4 seconds, down by 0.4 seconds from the old Turbo S.

The Taycan Turbo GT is expected to have a more potent powertrain, possibly exceeding or matching the Model S Plaid’s 1,033 PS (1,020 hp or 760 kW). We’ll know more about the “most dynamic Taycan of all time” next week.

GALLERY: New Porsche Taycan variant at the Nurburgring

