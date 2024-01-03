New 2024 Porsche Taycan variant sets Nürburgring lap record for Porsche EVs – 7 minutes 7.5 seconds!

Posted in Cars, International News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / January 3 2024 9:56 am

Porsche has taken to the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a pre-production example of an upcoming variant of the Porsche Taycan, claiming a new lap record on the 20.8 km layout of the track for the German manufacturer’s EV model around the German racing circuit with a time of seven minutes 7.55 seconds, driven by Porsche development driver Lars Kern.

The German manufacturer’s latest feat with the EV model comes after its own achievement in August 2022, when a Taycan Turbo S clocked seven minutes 33.35 seconds also driven by Kern.

Porsche’s 2022 attempt with the Taycan Turbo S beat the lap time set by a Tesla Model S Plaid in September 2021 that recorded a time of seven minutes 35.58 seconds; Tesla’s claimed time of seven minutes 30.91 seconds was achieved on a shorter version that excludes the T13 section of the circuit.

“Twenty six seconds is half an eternity in motorsport. Lars’ lap time of 7:07.55 minutes on the Nordschleife is sensational, putting the Taycan in the same league as electric hypercar, and the impressive thing about it is that over several laps, Lars clocked almost exactly the same time,” said Porsche head of model line Kevin Giek.

Illustrating the difference in pace between the upcoming new car and the Taycan Turbo S of the previous record attempt, the outgoing record holder would have been 1.3 km behind when the new car had reached the finish line, Porsche said. Safety modifications applied to the pre-series Taycan for this record attempt included a roll cage and racing bucket seats, according to Porsche.

The accolade of the quickest EV to go around the Nürburgring Nordschleife has gone to the Rimac Nevera Time Attack, which has recorded a lap time of seven minutes 5.298 seconds on the 20.6 km layout of the circuit, placing the new Taycan variant just over two seconds behind the Rimac.

