2025 Togg T10F – Turkey’s national EV sedan unveiled – RWD and AWD variants; up to 435 PS, 600 km range

Posted in Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / March 6 2024 9:55 am

Togg is not a carmaker that most are familiar with, but it is the name of the first major national manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs) in Turkey. Founded in 2018, the company unveiled its first EV – the T10X SUV – in 2019 and began production in 2022. This year, Togg has revealed its second model in the form of a fastback sedan called the T10F that will go on sale in 2025.

Measuring 4,830 mm long, 1,881 mm wide, 1,560 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,890 mm, the T10F competes in the C-segment sedan space. The design is reminiscent of the Skoda Octavia, with highlight cues being a closed-off grille, slender headlamps and L-shaped daytime running lights wrapped around the fog lamps.

At the rear, there’s a hint of the BYD Seal with taillights connected by a light bar, while the lower apron sports trim that mimic the shape of the front DRLs. Other notable elements are side cameras in place of traditional mirrors, along with flush door handles, contrasting black roof and pillars as well as a large glass roof.

Inside, the T10F is a tech fest with no less than 41.3 inches of screen real estate. Ahead of the driver is a 12.3-inch instrument cluster display, and this is joined by a 29-inch infotainment touchscreen and an additional 8-inch touchscreen in front of the front passenger. These are powered by a Snapdragon processer, which also enables high-speed mobile internet, Wi-Fi hotspot and telematics via the Trumore app.

In terms of powertrains, the base variant comes with a rear-mounted electric motor making 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) and 350 Nm of torque. There’s also an all-wheel drive option that adds a second electric motor at the front for all-wheel drive and a total system output of 435 PS (429 hp or 320 kW) and 700 Nm.

The base variant will get from 0-100 km/h in 7.2 seconds, while the dual-motor option needs just 4.6 seconds. Additional details are limited, but Togg claims a WLTP-rated range of 600 km with the long-range battery, which reportedly has an energy capacity of 88.5 kWh. It’s also said the lesser battery will deliver 350 km with a capacity of 52.4 kWh. DC fast charging at 180 kW is part of the T10F’s kit list – enabling the battery to get from 20-80% state of charge in 28 minutes – along with vehicle-to-load (V2L) support.

