Kia reportedly in talks with Thailand to build EV plant

Posted in Cars, International News, Kia / By /

Kia reportedly in talks with Thailand to build EV plant

Given the news popping up this week, both firmed up and speculated, it sounds like every carmaker dabbling in electrification is wanting in on Thailand.

The next name to come into the picture is Kia, although it is pretty much a resurfacing of the intent first indicated last year, when it was reported that the company was looking to build its first ASEAN production plant in Thailand. In the latest development, Reuters reports that the South Korean carmaker is interested in setting up a plant to build electric vehicles in the Kingdom.

The company is said to be in engaging in talks with the Thai government about the matter, two government sources told the news agency earlier this week. Discussions are ongoing and are focused on incentives sought by the carmaker from the Thai government, the sources said.

Kia reportedly in talks with Thailand to build EV plant

“They have a serious proposal that they’ve come with. The ball is in their court,” one of the sources said. As you’d also expect, the sources declined to be identified, as they were not authorised to speak on the matter, the report added.

Both the automaker and Thailand’s board of investment (BoI) did not immediately respond to questions from the news agency, although the BoI had in January said that Kia was considering an investment in Thailand after media reports said the Korean firm had decided against it.

Whatever the case may be, the country’s ambition to become the leading light for EV production in Southeast Asia is undeniable. The country has rolled out incentives, tax breaks and other measures to position itself as the preferred choice for automakers looking to expand their presence in the region. Thailand has so far drawn over USD1.44 billion (RM6.8 billion) in investment commitments from Chinese EV makers to build production facilities in the country.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

Kia Niro EV 2024
Kia Sorento 2024
Kia Carnival 2024
Kia EV6 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

KIA CARNIVAL
KIA CARNIVAL
KIA CARNIVAL
KIA PICANTO
KIA PICANTO
KIA CARNIVAL
KIA RIO

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 