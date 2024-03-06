Kia reportedly in talks with Thailand to build EV plant

Posted in Cars, International News, Kia / By Anthony Lim / March 6 2024 6:21 pm

Given the news popping up this week, both firmed up and speculated, it sounds like every carmaker dabbling in electrification is wanting in on Thailand.

The next name to come into the picture is Kia, although it is pretty much a resurfacing of the intent first indicated last year, when it was reported that the company was looking to build its first ASEAN production plant in Thailand. In the latest development, Reuters reports that the South Korean carmaker is interested in setting up a plant to build electric vehicles in the Kingdom.

The company is said to be in engaging in talks with the Thai government about the matter, two government sources told the news agency earlier this week. Discussions are ongoing and are focused on incentives sought by the carmaker from the Thai government, the sources said.

“They have a serious proposal that they’ve come with. The ball is in their court,” one of the sources said. As you’d also expect, the sources declined to be identified, as they were not authorised to speak on the matter, the report added.

Both the automaker and Thailand’s board of investment (BoI) did not immediately respond to questions from the news agency, although the BoI had in January said that Kia was considering an investment in Thailand after media reports said the Korean firm had decided against it.

Whatever the case may be, the country’s ambition to become the leading light for EV production in Southeast Asia is undeniable. The country has rolled out incentives, tax breaks and other measures to position itself as the preferred choice for automakers looking to expand their presence in the region. Thailand has so far drawn over USD1.44 billion (RM6.8 billion) in investment commitments from Chinese EV makers to build production facilities in the country.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.