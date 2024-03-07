Northern Coastal Highway in Sarawak – construction starts next year; to serve Limbang, Lawas, Miri, Brunei

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / March 7 2024 10:53 am

The construction of the Northern Coastal Highway is scheduled to begin next year, said Sarawak premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Bernama has reported.

Set to link Miri, Brunei, Limbang and Lawas, the Northern Coastal Highway will be a four-lane highway project that is financed by the Sarawak government at a budget of RM6.1 million, and is crucial for creating substantial economic opportunities especially in Limbang and Lawas, the Sarawak premier said.

The highway is necessary in view of major development projects that will be implemented in the Limbang division – covering the Limbang and Lawas districts – from next year until 2030, Abang Johari was quoted by Malay Mail as saying.

“For example, Limbang airport will be expanded and lengthened to enable bigger aircraft to land and secondly, we have identified a site in Limbang Town, facing Brunei Bay, as a resort and recreational area,” he said, adding that a site in Lawas has been identified for development into a port, and another site for the construction of an airport.

