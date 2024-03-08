RM257 million required to maintain KTMB assets; Phase 1 train track upgrading to be complete Q2 2024

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / March 8 2024 4:53 pm

A sum of RM257 million is required for the annual maintenance of railway assets managed by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), New Straits Times has reported.

According to transport minister Anthony Loke, the sum is aimed at supporting a reliable rail system, and that KTMB is currently upgrading its electrification system for the Klang Valley sector in order to ensure its optimal running condition and to prevent train failures.

“The electrification system upgrade project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2027. The double-tracking project between Gemas-Johor Bahru is also underway and expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025, connecting the Padang Besar station to the Johor Bahru station in the south,” Loke said.

These costs involve railway infrastructure at RM84 million, the electrification system at RM23 million, the signalling and communications system at RM36 million and rolling stock at RM114 million, the transport minister said.

In addition to ensuring periodic maintenance is carried out according to schedule, KTMB is also carrying out train track upgrading projects in the Klang Valley, with Phase 1 expected to be complete in the second quarter of this year, while Phase 2 is set to be completed in the first quarter of 2029, Loke said.

Prasarana, as the owner of LRT assets in the Klang Valley, is planning and implementing several initiatives to improve and enhance train reliability to reduce service disruptions during operating hours, the transport minister continued.

“For the Ampang Line LRT, overhaul works for all components involving 50 train units are underway and expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2028, with an estimated cost of RM190.4 million, and the implementation of long-term service support (LTSS) for 10 years with the OEM for the signalling system is scheduled to begin in September 2024,” he said.

“For the Kelana Jaya Line LRT, ongoing initiatives include the replacement of faulty brakes and propulsion tachometers worth RM1.5 million for train 818. This repair is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, for the monorail line, the replacement of tires that have reached the allowed tire wear level or maximum distance will commence in 2024 with an estimated cost of RM2.2 million,” he added.

Additionally, train wheel replacement work on the MRT Kajang Line worth RM36.7 million is expected to be complete in January 2025.

