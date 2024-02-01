LRT service from Ampang, Putra Heights to Masjid Jamek trialled til Feb 16; structural repairs complete

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / February 1 2024 9:56 am

Commuters using the LRT service from Ampang and from Putra Heights can now continue their journey on those LRT lines to the Masjid Jamek station from today until February 16, Bernama has reported.

This change in operation will make the commute easier as users will no longer need to disembark at the Hang Tuah LRT station in order to board a connecting train to continue their journey to the Masjid Jamek LRT station, though users will still need to use the free intermediate bus service to continue between the Masjid Jamek and Bandaraya stations, said Rapid Rail chief operating officer for LRT Nor Azmi Mohd Yusof.

“During the same period, Rapid Rail will conduct the final trial operation of the LRT service between the Masjid Jamek and Bandaraya stations, in preparation for the reopening of this line to users. The frequency of trains during peak hours will also be increased to 3.5 minutes for the Central Business District (CBD) and seven minutes outside the CBD following the increase in trains from 24 to 31 trains,” he said.

The section of the LRT Ampang Line between the Masjid Jamek and Bandaraya stations was closed from January 27 last year due to structural and track damage. A section of track was found to be kinked and structural damage was also found in an overpass in the area, believed to have been caused by ground movement from construction that took place nearby.

Images of damage from January 27, 2023

The implementation of this final trial operation was carried out in compliance with operational standards to ensure the safety of its users, and the reliability of the system.

“We hope commuters can be patient for a little while more for the final trial to be completed before we can start normal operations which are expected to be implemented at the end of February, depending on the assessment and approval of the land public transport agency (APAD), Nor Azmi said.

Meanwhile, Prasarana said that repair works for the structure of the flyover and track near the Bandaraya LRT has been fully completed.

“During the repair works, the contractor had installed some equipment to monitor ground movement. For this final trial test, we will continue to record the performance of the ground movement to ensure that everything during the test is by the set standards,” said Prasarana Malaysia head of rail infrastructure project department Muhammad Hafizi Hashim.

