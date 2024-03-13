2024 Mitsubishi Triton AT Premium limited edition – RM10,800 in add-ons, RM2,000 duit raya until March 31

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi, Sales & Promotions / By Jonathan Lee / March 13 2024 2:10 pm

Raya season is just around the corner, and the latest car company to announce its yearly promotion is Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM), which is offering RM2,000 in duit raya – essentially a rebate – on the Triton pick-up truck from now until March 31. Variants eligible for the discount are the AT Premium (and its limited edition sibling) and the range-topping Athlete.

The company has also valued the accessories package for the Triton AT Premium limited edition at RM10,800 (the car is priced at the same RM135,900 as the regular AT Premium). To recap, the jazzed-up truck is offered only in White Diamond paint with Ralliart-style red, grey and black decals.

Added to that are a chunky red and black front skid plate, gloss black overfenders, door visors and matte black sports bar from the 2022 Phantom Plus. Also fitted are 18-inch black six-split-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in chunky Yokohama Geolandar tyres, as well as illuminated side sill scuff plates and headrests embroidered with the decal pattern seen on the outside.

Everything else is as per the regular AT Premium, which is powered by a 2.4-litre MIVEC four-cylinder turbodiesel that produces 181 PS and 430 Nm of torque. It’s paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel drive system with Easy Select 4WD.

Features include projector halogen headlights, front and rear fog lights, keyless entry, push-button start, a touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six speakers, automatic climate control, cruise control, faux leather upholstery, a dash cam, a reverse camera, two airbags and stability control.