For Malaysia, the Modenas Kawasaki ZX-25R is subject to recall for a frame upgrade. This is in accordance with a directive memo issued by Kawasaki Japan for an issue reported in a ZX-25R in an unnamed country.

The issue is from the lower part of the frame of the ZX-25R and was reported as a result from feedback for a cosmetic issue. paultan.org contacted Modenas Kawasaki and was informed there is no problem with the operation of the motorcycle itself.

Kawasaki ZX-25R recalled in Malaysia for upgrade

The ZX-25R continues to be safe to operate in accordance with the user’s manual. Modenas Kawasaki will contact owners of affected ZX-25Rs in Malaysia directly to fix an appointment for a minor modification to be done.

Owners of the ZX-25R can also head directly to their nearest authorised EMOS Kawasaki dealer to determine if their unit is affected and schedule ratification work. All costs for the recall and rectification work is borne by Kawasaki and EMOS Kawasaki.

