Malaysian government considering leasing method for products, assets of transportation services – Loke

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / March 14 2024 4:19 pm

The Malaysian government is considering a leasing method for products and assets for transportation services, such as trains, in order to maximise their lifespan, Bernama has reported.

Through this method, the government no longer focuses on the purchasing of new assets, but instead will lease them, where the lessor will be responsible for the assets’ maintenance, said transport minister Anthony Loke.

“We don’t need to buy new assets, but we lease the product and the facility. This is because many transport sectors, especially airlines, don’t buy aircraft, they lease the aircraft. If we lease, the deal also includes maintenance, where the lessor is also responsible for maintenance and ensuring that the asset can be used to the maximum at all times,” Loke said in the Dewan Rakyat.

The transport minister acknowledged that maintenance is a major issue in railway services, and said that the matter will be discussed with the finance ministry and the ministry of economy, to determine the suitability of the leasing model for maximising transport services, according to the report.

Last week, the transport minister said that RM257 million is required for the annual maintenance of railway assets managed by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB). This is aimed at supporting a reliable rail system, and that KTMB is currently upgrading its electrification system for the Klang Valley sector in order to ensure its optimal running condition and to prevent train failures, Loke said.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.