SIC previews Driving Experience Centre, opens June

Expanding on facilities offered, Sepang International Circuit (SIC) will open a new Driving Experience Centre (DEC). Scheduled for June 2024, the DEC provides a test track, kick plate, skidpad as well as an open training area for driving skills like slalom.

Located adjacent to the pit entrance of SIC, the DEC is under going construction work, expected to be completed come May. Ahead of the opening, SIC invited selected media to preview the driving track, and obtain feedback.

The 1.5 km long track is not for racing but intended to teach driving skills as well as performance testing in near real world conditions. The track features an undulating layout with steep climbs and descents, including various corner types including blind entry and apexes.

SIC will be organising advanced driving courses at the DEC, under certified and qualified driving instructors. Vehicle manufacturers are also welcome to organise events and driver training under their respective brands when SEC is launched.

