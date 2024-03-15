2024 Honda HR-V facelift gets Modulo parts – grille, bodykits showcased; preview for Malaysian model?

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Jonathan Lee / March 15 2024 3:26 pm

Together with the reveal of the facelifted HR-V, Honda’s accessories arm Honda Access has previewed its Modulo catalogue of parts for the revised B-segment SUV in Japan, where the car is being sold as the Vezel. For 2024, the company has presented four looks, these being Sports Style, Urban Style, Casual Style and Active Style.

The first four of these come with a bodykit finished in gloss black to match the body cladding on the higher-end variants. The front spoiler, side skirt and rear skirt inserts are painted in either gloss black and chrome on the Sports Style, body colour and chrome on the Urban Style or an intriguing dark red and rose gold on the Casual Style.

Corresponding to the bodykit are the colours on the door mirror caps, while door visors have been fitted to all the cars. The Sports Style model also showcases a new 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels in a cool multi-spoke design; the Casual Style’s 18-inch silver rollers were carried over from the outgoing Modulo catalogue.

Meanwhile, the Active Style dispenses with the bodykit in favour of side decals with the “Vezel” script and a camouflage pattern, similar to the recently-revealed Suzuki Jimny Rainforest. There’s also an Inno roof box that fits onto the roof rails of the new rugged HuNT variant seen here. The latter can be picked up through Honda’s A-Collect catalogue of third-party accessories.

All four models also feature a new grille that swaps out the “chequered flag” look of old in favour of new U-shaped inserts. This replaces the slatted body-coloured item on the standard Vezel.

The standard facelifted Honda Vezel/HR-V

These Modulo parts should provide a close approximation of what the HR-V may look like once it reaches Malaysia. The current car looks quite a bit different from the JDM version, replete with a unique grille and a bodykit (of a different design to this one, featuring a “heartbeat” graphic on the front spoiler), plus visible tailpipes for a sportier look. It’s clear that Honda’s Thai arm, which did the localisation work, looked at the Modulo catalogue for inspiration, and it should be the same this time around.

To recap, the facelifted HR-V introduces a new, wider grille, a mildly redesigned front bumper and new taillights with a red bar graphics. There’s also a new storage slot on the centre console, while the e:HEV hybrid model has been retuned for quieter and more responsive operation.

GALLERY: 2024 Honda Vezel facelift in Japan

