Suzuki Jimny Rainforest, Black Edition in Malaysia – special graphics, accessories, RM169k to RM172k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Suzuki / By Jonathan Lee / March 5 2024 11:23 am

Being a boxy, pint-sized 4×4, the Suzuki Jimny lends well to being accessorised with various lifestyle-geared accoutrement, and distributor Naza Eastern Motors (NEM) has leant into it by offering several packages and special editions over the past year and a half since the car’s launch. Its latest effort is the Jimny Rainforest and Black Edition, which have been dressed in self-explanatory colours and graphics.

The latter is particularly true for the Rainforest, which is painted in Jungle Green and adorned with camouflage along the sides. You also get a camo grille, along with a roof rack, door visors and front and rear mudflaps.

The camo theme continues on the inside with the rear-view mirror cap (replete with the Jimny rhino graphic), tailgate trim and load sill plate, while the grab handles on the dash and doors have been wrapped in brown leather. Elsewhere, the head unit gets a black and grey bumper, and there are unique carpets and rear quarter box, too.

Meanwhile, the Black Edition, as its name suggests, comes in Bluish Black Pearl 3 and gets faux carbon fibre on the grille, door mirror caps, spare tyre cover and tailgate hinge caps, plus the same roof racks, door visors and mudflaps as the Rainforest. Inside, the grab handle wraps are black with bright green stitching, and NEM says it gets a free two-tone Nappa leather upholstery upgrade as well.

Perhaps the most notable bit is that both the Rainforest and Black Edition are slightly cheaper than the standard Jimny’s RM174,900 price, despite coming with lots of genuine Suzuki accessories. The Rainforest retails at RM168,900, while the Black Edition is marginally costlier at RM171,900. Both figures are on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a three-year/100,000 km warranty.

The Jimny continues to be powered by a K15B 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated VVT engine, producing 100 hp at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. All that is sent to all four wheels via a four-speed automatic gearbox and a part-time four-wheel-drive system, replete with a low-range transfer case and torque vectoring by braking.

Standard kit includes automatic LED projector headlights, fog lights, 15-inch grey alloy wheels, manual fabric seats, single-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay connectivity, two speakers and dual airbags. Read Danny’s impassioned defence of the Suzuki Jimny in his review here.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.