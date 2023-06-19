2023 Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition in Malaysia – 30 units; fr RM175k; RM15k kit offered for existing owners

In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Suzuki / By Gerard Lye / 19 June 2023 12:51 pm / 4 comments

Naza Eastern Motors has launched the new Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition, which is a new variant of the compact off-roader that is limited to 30 units and priced at RM174,900 on-the-road without insurance.

The Rhino Edition comes with a Pure Pearl White paint finish as well as exclusive styling touches like red, grey and black decals on the bonnet as well as the sides of the vehicle. You’ll notice the ‘Real Offroader’ wording and rhino graphics as well, the latter being a callback to the logo used on the second-generation SJ Jimny more than four decades ago.

For a bit of history, the use of the rhino logo came about after British importers received units of the SJ Jimny with plastic spare wheel covers that carried a drawing of a rhinoceros for the 1982 Birmingham Motor Show. The distributors found the horned animal appealing and adopted a redrawn logo as a sign of toughness and dependability.

Aside from the decals, the rhino is also featured as a badge on the rear tailgate and rear spare tyre cover. Other features that the Rhino Edition comes with include a heritage grille (without vertical slats), chrome side mirrors, red mud flaps with ‘Jimny lettering’, front and rear differential guards as well as wind deflectors.

According to Naza Eastern Motors, existing Jimny owners can enjoy the same upgrades as the new variant by purchasing the Jimny Rhino Kit worth RM15,000 from the company’s dealership in Petaling Jaya. Do note that some of the items mentioned are also offered through accessory packages sold by the company.

The Rhino Edition shares the same powertrain with the regular Jimny, with a K15B 1.5 litre VVT naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine providing 100 hp at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The mill is mated to a four-speed automatic gearbox and a part-time four-wheel drive system with a low-range transfer box.

The kit list is also similar, with automatic LED headlamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay, two speakers, single-zone automatic air-conditioning, two airbags, ABS, brake assist, stability control, hill start assist and hill descent control.