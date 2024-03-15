Proton Tanjong Malim’s solar plant bags NEA 2023 award – over RM10 million in electricity savings to date

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / March 15 2024 9:48 am

Proton Tanjong Malim’s solar power initiative has secured the top spot in the ‘Renewable Energy’ category under the ‘On Grid (National Grid)’ segment of the National Energy Awards (NEA) 2023. First unveiled two years ago, the initiative features the largest parking lot bi-facial solar panel facility in Malaysia and has helped the carmaker not only achieve, but exceeds its initial sustainability goals.

Spearheaded by the ministry of energy transition and water transformation, the NEA is held annually to recognise organisations that adopt sustainable energy concepts and practices that are in line with Malaysia’s target of becoming a net zero carbon emissions country by 2050. The recent NEA ceremony was officiated by deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and had four categories.

According to Proton, since the commissioning of the bi-facial solar panels from May 2021 to January 2024, the facility as well as solar panels fitted to the factory roof have helped the Tanjong Malim plant reduce CO2 emissions be reduced by 32,406 tonnes. This is higher than the initial forecast target of 11,536 tonnes per year and is said to be equivalent to offsetting around 893,000 trees.

To-date, the solar panels have generated 45.78 GWh and reduced the facility’s electricity cost by 11% in 2023 with savings of more than RM10 million. Built and commissioned by Pekat Group and its associate MFP Solar, the parking lot solar panel facility spans 23.4 acres and provides shelter for 2,880 new cars produced at the plant prior to being distributed to dealers and outlets nationwide.

“Proton as the national automaker has led and proven our commitment to protect the environment and we encourage other automotive manufacturers as well as the whole supply chain to take up renewable energy in the future,” said Li Chunrong, CEO of Proton.

Along with other initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint, which include the five-phase Green Wheel and Green Policy announced in 2015, the company has saved RM20 million or the equivalent of 55,000 MWh as well as over 40,000 tonnes of CO2 emission reduction.

Proton is eyeing a 10-year energy roadmap starting from 2020 with projects such as solar photovoltaic (PV) system expansion, a battery energy storage system, district cooling system and waste heat recovery in the pipeline.

